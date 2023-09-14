Apple slashes iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 prices after iPhone 15 launch

Apple decreased the prices of the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 price on its official website following the release of the latest iPhone 15 series.

Along with the price drop, the company also discontinued the sale of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in India.

Apple keeps the price of the latest iPhone 15 the same as its predecessor, consequently cutting the price of iPhone 14 by Rs 10,000. The iPhone 14 series was released last year along with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus with a starting price of Rs 79,900, and now after the price cut the iPhone 14 is available at Rs 69,900.

Where to buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 at lower prices?

The new prices of iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently displayed on Apple's online store and customers can also check the reduced price of iPhone devices on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, where the device is available at much lower retail price.

On Apple's official website, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available at Rs 69,990 and Rs 79,990, respectively. iPhone 13 is also starting at Rs 59,900, 256GB is at Rs 69,900, and 512 GB is at Rs 89,900.

Specifications: iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus

Although it's been a year since the release of the iPhone 14 series, the price cut of Rs 10,000 makes it worth buying now. The iPhone 14 is equipped with an XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision supporting Apple's Ceramic Shield material for enhanced protection. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Meanwhile, iPhone Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display.

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models have a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup comprising a wide and ultra-wide camera angle. All three handsets sport a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera, and its display notch part is used for selfies and video chats.

All three devices are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset featuring a five-core GPU, and these devices also offer Face ID, supporting biometric authentication using a sensor array located in the display notch.

Where to buy Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 offline?

The user can also visit the iPhone stores to buy iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 at discounted prices. Apple has two stores in India; Saket (New Delhi) and Mumbai (Maharashtra).