Apple has incorporated India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) GPS system in its iPhone 15 models, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

NavIC, which is powered by ISRO satellites, will be available along with other GPS systems of Galeilio and Glosnas in iPhone 15.

On September 12, Apple unveiled iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, and they will be available for purchase later this month.

"There are two big milestones that emerge from the Apple announcement of their newest Iphone 15. One is certainly a very satisfying announcement which is that on the very day a customer in New York, Tokyo or London gets in their hand on an iPhone 15, an Indian customer will also get the iPhone on the same day," Chandrasekhar said.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology also said that for the first time ever, iPhone 15 incorporates in its system design the availability of NavIC GPS system, along with other GPS of Galeilio and Glosnas.

"So for the first time ever, a global product like iPhone will have incorporated technology that is designed, delivered and powered by the Indian constellation of NavIC which is something that ISRO has built, designed and launched.

Also Read Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event Only GPS-enabled vehicle for inter-state apple transport, KYC to be checked Top 5 websites to sell your old phones and get instant cash in 2023 Apple slashes iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 prices after iPhone 15 launch Apple to rollout iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 on Sept 18: Details here Nothing to debut sub-brand CMF on Sept 26, opens community review program Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

"It... shows the coming of age of Indian technology," he said.

When asked if the government plans to introduce NavIC in other areas as well like automobiles, he replied in the affirmative.

"Yes! It is natural that NavIC tracker should be made mandatory for all automobiles. The next step will be that all automobiles will also use NavIC trackers. Like all iPhones have got NavIC, all automobiles will be powered by NavIC," he said.