Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7

Game developer Activision confirmed August 7 rollout for Call of Duty Season 5, bringing content updates to both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including new maps and modes

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American video game publisher Activision has announced the release of Season 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. It has also shared information on what gamers can expect from these updates. The update goes live on August 7 at 9:00 am PT (09:30 pm IST), bringing new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and zombie content to Black Ops 6, alongside gameplay changes and new features in Warzone. Here is what users can expect from the upcoming updates.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 update: What to expect

The update introduces four multiplayer maps, new and returning game modes, a Scorestreak weapon, and Ranked Play rewards.
 
 
Key Highlights:
  • Multiplayer maps: Runway, Exchange, and World Motor Dynasty (will launch as soon as update goes live), Jackpot – inspired by Black Ops 4’s Casino (will arrive mid-season)
  • Multiplayer modes: Aim High, Snipers Only, Cranked Moshpit, Cranked Demolition, Ransack, Blueprint Gunfight, Grief mode
  • Zombies mode: A new mission called Reckoning takes players to Janus Towers, tying up the current zombie narrative arc. A new elite enemy is introduced–Uber Klaus. A new weapon known as the Gorgofex has been introduced.
  • Scorestreak: Combat Bow returns as a low-cost Scorestreak, available at launch.
  • Ranked play: Ongoing ranked mode receives new Season 5 rewards, including calling cards, weapon blueprints, and Rank Camos tied to placement.

Also Read

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Phantom Current update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

Call of Duty: WWII

Activision takes down Call of Duty: WWII amid PC remote hacking reports

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Gundams Arrive update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty to release Warzone, Black Ops 6 Season 4 on May 29: What's new

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4

Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Season 4 kicks off May 29: Key details, roadmap

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: What to expect

Season 5 in Warzone brings expanded Verdansk activity, new gameplay features, and limited-time events with tie-ins to Black Ops 6.
 
Key Highlights:
  • Map Update: Increased action around Verdansk Stadium, with a new central drop zone and updated POIs.
  • New limited-time modes: Buy back your fallen squadmates and fight to the finish in Stadium Resurgence and claw your way up from the lowest-scoring squad to avoid being eliminated in Deadline.
  • Season 5 Ranked Play: Keep winning in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play to claim new seasonal rewards.
Call of Duty Season 5 is set to launch simultaneously across all supported platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. While the update is free for all players, some cosmetic and BlackCell content will require purchases.  

More From This Section

Adobe's Harmonize feature

Adobe updates Photoshop across platforms with new AI tools: What's new

humanoid, Ati motors, Sherpa mecha, Indian humanoids

Why Ati's humanoid will skip parties and go straight to factory floorspremium

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests night mode in native camera interface on Android: What's new

Instagram

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Topics : Call of Duty Gaming online games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon