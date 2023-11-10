World Science Day For Peace and Development 2023: All details inside

The World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated every year on November 10. It is a day to recognize the role of science in society and features the critical importance of including the public in discussions surrounding the impacts of new scientific developments and to make awareness among individuals.

The day means to link science with society to give residents information on science for sustainable development and peaceful cohabitation.

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023: Theme

The World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 theme is "Building Trust In Science".

The role of science in forming our aggregate future must be satisfied when there is trust in science. Trust in science powers the development and evidence-based solutions applications for our world’s multifaceted challenges.

What is the history behind World Science Day for Peace and Development?

The concept for World Science Day for Peace and Development arose out of the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest, Hungary. The meeting united researchers, policy-makers, and other stakeholders to talk about the role of science in advancing peace and sustainable development.

A vital result of the conference was the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge, which focused on the significance of science for meeting the difficulties of the 21st century.

What is the importance of the World Science Day for Peace and Development?

World Science Day for Peace and Development is critical due to the fact that it means to guarantee that residents are kept informed regarding developments in science. It fills in as a sign of the impact science has on our regular routines. It urges us to attract scientific advancements and encourage a more profound comprehension of our planet's sensitive ecosystem.

This day engages people from varying backgrounds, from government officials to school students to join in their enthusiasm for science and moulding a more promising time to come.

World Science Day 2023: Quotes

• "Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood," Madame Curie says.

• "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the universe," said Albert Einstein.

• According to Kurt Vonnegut, "Science is magic that works."