OnePlus 12 to feature Sony LYT-808 imaging sensor, Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 chip

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus has confirmed on social media platform Weibo that its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature Sony LYT-808 imaging sensor. The Sony LYT-808 sensor on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a variation of LYT-T808 sensor, which was featured on the OnePlus Open foldable. While the company did not share details of other camera sensors, the OnePlus 12 would likely feature a 64MP periscope zoom lens of an f/2.6 aperture with support for optical image stabilisation.

For reference, the OnePlus Open boast a triple-camera system on the rear encompasses a 48-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony Lytia-808) with optical image stabilisation, a 64MP 3x telephoto with autofocus and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus. The camera on the main display is a 20MP sensor, and 32MP camera sensor on the cover display. The camera system is co-engineered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open boasts 4K 30fps videos in Dolby Vision.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature similar rear camera set-up and Hasselblad enhancements that the OnePlus Open has.

Last month at the display maker BOE’s event in China, OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Besides, the company showcased display related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen. The company did not share specifics on the display but said that the display would be powered by OPPO’s first-generation display chip – Display P1. OnePlus said the display chip would allow for a high-precision pixel-level calibration algorithm for better image quality, higher brightness, and lower power consumption. According to OnePlus, the 2K resolution AMOLED display, called “Oriental screen”, has been rated A+ by DisplayMate.

According to news reports, the OnePlus 12 would launch in China in December, followed by a global launch in January 2024.