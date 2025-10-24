Friday, October 24, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Claude AI now remembers past chats as Anthropic launches memory feature

Claude AI now remembers past chats as Anthropic launches memory feature

Anthropic adds a memory feature to Claude AI, letting users recall past chats automatically. Available now for Max users, rolling out soon to Pro subscribers

Anthropic Claude 3 model

Anthropic Claude 3 model (Image: Anthropic)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic is rolling out a memory feature for its Claude chatbot that enables the AI to recall details from past conversations without users having to reintroduce context each time. The feature is being made available to Max subscribers starting today, while Pro users will gain access over the next few days. According to the company, users will now be able to see exactly what Claude remembers, instead of relying on vague summaries.
 
A similar capability already exists in competing chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, placing Claude in closer competition with them.

Claude’s memory feature: Details

Previously, only Team and Enterprise users could access Claude’s memory mode, which allowed the chatbot to automatically recall context from earlier chats. The new rollout brings this functionality to individual subscribers as well.
 
 
The feature remains optional and can be turned on from the settings menu. Users will find two main controls: “search and reference chats” and “generate memory from chat history.”
 
In a YouTube video announcing the update, Anthropic said:

“Claude can now remember how you work across conversations on web, desktop, and mobile apps. No more re-explaining context or hunting through old chats — just pick up right where you left off.” 
 
Transparency and control
 
Anthropic emphasised that Claude’s memory is fully transparent, giving users the ability to see, edit, or delete anything the chatbot remembers.
 
Users can toggle specific memories on or off, or even modify them through natural conversation. For instance, they can instruct Claude to forget an old project or focus only on certain details going forward.
 
Each project in Claude also has its own separate memory space, ensuring that work-related chats don’t overlap with personal ones — a design meant to help users stay organised and avoid context mix-ups.
 
Additionally, Anthropic confirmed that users can export their stored memories at any time, reaffirming that there’s “no lock-in” to the Claude ecosystem. 
 
The introduction of memory in Claude AI marks a major step toward contextual continuity in AI assistants, aiming to make conversations more fluid, personal, and efficient — and positioning Anthropic’s chatbot as a stronger rival to ChatGPT and Gemini.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

