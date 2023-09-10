G20: India's crypto regulation could get a push after Delhi declaration

India is expected to hold wider consultation and discussions on the regulation around crypto assets, following the New Delhi Leaders Declaration welcoming the synthesis note by IMF and FSB on crypto assets, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth indicated on Sunday.

"Since there is consensus at the multilateral level on cryptocurrency and endorsement from the leaders, now we will study it and make our policy accordingly," Seth said.

India would, however, follow the global consensus on crypto assets that goes beyond G20. "One country alone, whichever path they take, would not be effective. Whatever we do we have to refer to the global community. The discussion will happen now in our system. It is not an easy one," a government official said.

The IMF-FSB synthesis paper on crypto, while laying out the macroeconomic risks of crypto assets, seeks to establish "a minimum baseline that jurisdictions should meet, and aim to address the set of issues common across the majority of jurisdictions."

"If any country wants to have a stricter regulation, it can frame a more restrictive regulation depending on the risk it sees from cryptos. If all countries agree on the same regulation there will be no arbitrage," the government official added.

The synthesis paper had said that blanket bans that make all crypto-asset activities illegal can be costly and technically demanding to enforce. A decision to ban is not an "easy option," the report said, while adding that temporary restrictions should not substitute for robust macroeconomic policies.

The IMF-FSB recommendations, along with the roadmap for implementation, would be discussed in the fourth meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on the sidelines of the 2023 annual meetings of World Bank and IMF from October 9-15.

Several leaders and government officials talked about the issues around crypto assets, and there was unanimous acceptance of the IMF-FSB synthesis paper.

"We expect a lot of discussion to happen on how to implement it faster, swifter and in a comprehensive manner. We have a good framework to decide our own way forward. The foundation is ready; beyond that how much we want to go. It is for us to decide in the coming months and then take a call," the official said.

Former DEA secretary Subhash Garg said that India has clearly abandoned the idea of banning crypto, at least in public expression. "Implicitly India could disallow banking system access instead of any explicit ban. They can expand the indirect tax regime. India can also always say that the regulations are still a matter of debate globally," Garg said.

While saying that a ban is not an easy option, the synthesis paper, while laying out the risks associated with crypto assets, also recommended that it should not be granted official currency or legal tender status, and central banks should also avoid holding crypto assets in their official reserve as they pose a risk to monetary and global financial stability.