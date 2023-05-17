close

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK for premium customers

Music streaming platform Spotify has started rolling out its AI feature called "DJ" for premium customers in the UK and Ireland

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Music streaming platform Spotify has started rolling out its AI feature called "DJ" for premium customers in the UK and Ireland.

"We're excited to start rolling out DJ in beta to Premium users across the UK and Ireland," Spotify said on Tuesday.

This feature was first made available to premium subscribers in the US and Canada in February.

The feature is still in beta and is powered by OpenAI's technology.

Moreover, the company noted that after the launch of the DJ feature, Gen Z and millennials enjoyed the most, making up 87 per cent of DJ users, plus, Spotify found that people who use the AI DJ on a particular day will spend 25 per cent of their listening time with the feature.

According to Spotify, the DJ's voice is modelled after the company's head of cultural partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan.

"When users in the U.K. and Ireland tune in they will be greeted by a stunningly realistic AI voice, modelled after Spotify's own Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier "X" Jernigan," the company said.

"For example, users who tune in right around launch may hear about how Arlo Parks is releasing her newest album, My Soft Machine, at the end of May alongside her collab, Phoenix, with a friend and longtime role model Phoebe Bridgers," it added.

The AI DJ feature is available on both iOS and Android and users can access it through the Music Feed by tapping on the DJ card.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Spotify UK

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

