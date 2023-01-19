JUST IN
Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data
Twitter plans further layoffs in product division in coming weeks: Report
Twitter's 27-hour online auction as Elon Musk grapples with rent
Difficult but necessary, says Nadella as Microsoft plans to cut 10,000 jobs
Amazon poised to kick off fresh round of job cuts affecting 18,000 people
Espresso machines, neon logo, Macs on sale as Twitter auctions office items
Canadian firm Clearco lays off 30% of workforce in second round of job cut
Companies sell their businesses in Russia, complying to sanctions amid war
Jury selection begins in Tesla investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Microsoft to cut engineering jobs this week as layoffs go deeper: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
N Korea sustains high defense spending in budget despite economic troubles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data

'We have never, ever used anything in our storage to train a generative AI model'

Topics
Adobe India | Adobe

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Adobe
Photo: Bloomberg

Adobe's chief product officer, Scott Belsky, has responded to concerns about the company's policies on artificial intelligence (AI) and claimed that the software major has never used content created by its customers to train generative AI models.

"We have never, ever used anything in our storage to train a generative AI model," Belsky said in an interview with Bloomberg, reports The Verge.

"Not once," he added.

Earlier this month, the Krita Foundation, a group building open-source graphics software, had posted a screenshot of Adobe's terms of service on Twitter.

"Adobe may analyse your content using techniques such as machine learning (e.g., for pattern recognition) to develop and improve our products and services," the screenshot mentioned.

Some users perceived this as an indication that the software major was using customer-created content to train its generative AI models and criticised the company for opting consumers into content analysis by default.

Belsky referred to the criticisms as a "wake-up call" and mentioned that the policy is not intended for image generation.

"We are rolling out a new evolution of this policy that is more specific," Belsky said.

"If we ever allow people to opt-in for generative AI specifically, we need to call it out and explain how we're using it. We have to be very explicit about these things," he added.

The software major has developed many products and tools that use AI algorithms, such as Adobe Sensei, which is an intelligence layer that integrates with software like Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adobe India

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.