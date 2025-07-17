Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 is set to arrive on July 17 with self-driving cars, new vehicles, revamped photo mode, bug fixes, and extended platform support including Apple Silicon Macs

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

CD Projekt Red is rolling out Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 today across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The update introduces a range of features, including auto drive functionality, new vehicles, expanded photo mode options, and several gameplay improvements. The update also marks the debut of Cyberpunk 2077 on Apple Silicon Macs.

Auto drive and on-demand cabs

The update's headline feature is auto drive, which will allow players to set a destination and have their owned vehicle drive there automatically. The feature disengages if the vehicle is damaged or combat begins. A cinematic camera mode can be enabled during auto drive for a more immersive experience.
 
 
Players can also call Delamain self-driving cabs on-demand via the vehicle menu, once the "Don't Lose Your Mind" quest is completed.

New vehicles and custom paint jobs

Four new vehicles will be added:
  • Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru
  • Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred”
  • Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa
  • Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila
These vehicles will be unlockable via new side jobs or through the Autofixer system. Additionally, the CrystalCoat customisation feature has been expanded to support more vehicles and motorcycles. A “cracked” version of the paint system is now accessible for lower-tier vehicles.

Gameplay improvements

Fixed issue with slower-than-intended fire rate for automatic weapons
Corrected controller aiming in the Trauma Drama mission
Players can now collect additional Cyberware Capacity Shards
Fixed bug where the BARGHEST Tac Vest did not drop from scripted airdrops
Level 60 Engineer perk no longer triggers EMP outside combat
Gameplay tutorial can now be replayed from Settings → Controls

Missions and world bug fixes

  • Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual now clears properly from the Journal
  • Sex on Wheels now appears post-message from Jake Estevez
  • Shot by Both Sides Journal and dialogue bugs resolved

Upgraded Photo Mode

Photo mode will allow spawning up to 27 NPCs, switching character outfits, and using new filters and camera effects. There will also be a colour balance tab and enhanced depth-of-field controls for advanced photography.

Platform-specific enhancements

On PC:

  • AMD FSR 4 and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation
  • Intel XeSS 2.0 and Frame Generation
  • HDR10+ Gaming support (on compatible Intel GPUs and displays)

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

  • Support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

On Apple Silicon Macs

For the first time, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on Apple Silicon Macs with M-series chips. It will be available via the Mac App Store, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Existing owners can download it on supported Macs if system requirements are met.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

