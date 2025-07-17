Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 17. Players can follow this detailed guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 17, giving players a chance to claim various in-game rewards such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus boosters.
 
Since these codes have limited availability and expire quickly, users are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Here's the list of active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.

Also Read

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

Stream your own game on the Xbox PC app

Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is coming to Apple Macs on July 17: Details

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 16 redeem codes to win emotes, skins

Resident Evil: Survival Unit

Resident Evil Survival Unit up for pre-order on App Store for iPhones, iPad

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 17 are:
  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
  • F8P4Q9R1S6DF
  • FX5C2V7B9N2G
  • F1A2S3D4F5G2
  • FH6J8K2L5ZH5
  • FY9U1I3O5PF4
  • FT4R7E2W8QG2
  • FD7S1A9G3HL2
  • FV2B8N6M1JJ7
  • F9L3K7J1H5G5
  • F6Z1X8C3V9B6
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the associated rewards are sent to the player's in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the user’s account balance.
 
These codes can unlock a variety of in-game items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and cosmetic enhancements.
 
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions per day and is generally valid for around 12 hours, so it's important to use them without delay.

More From This Section

PremiumHiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

AI Appreciation Day: 58% students globally use AI for studies, shows survey

PremiumCloud data, google cloud

Rising cloud costs, security push some firms back to on-premise infra

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

10 years of CSC 2.0: Taking AI to villages, one CSC entrepreneur at a time

Tech Wrap July 16

Tech Wrap July 16: Sonos Move 2, Cyberpunk 2077 on Macs, Acer Swift Lite 14

PremiumMongoDB

India becomes key market for MongoDB as global growth plans accelerate

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon