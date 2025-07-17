Garena Free Fire Max: July 17 redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 17, giving players a chance to claim various in-game rewards such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus boosters.
Since these codes have limited availability and expire quickly, users are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
Here's the list of active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 17 are:
- FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
- FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
- FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
- FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
- FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
- FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
- FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
- F8P4Q9R1S6DF
- FX5C2V7B9N2G
- F1A2S3D4F5G2
- FH6J8K2L5ZH5
- FY9U1I3O5PF4
- FT4R7E2W8QG2
- FD7S1A9G3HL2
- FV2B8N6M1JJ7
- F9L3K7J1H5G5
- F6Z1X8C3V9B6
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the associated rewards are sent to the player's in-game mailbox. Gold or diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the user’s account balance.
These codes can unlock a variety of in-game items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and cosmetic enhancements.
Each code supports up to 500 redemptions per day and is generally valid for around 12 hours, so it's important to use them without delay.