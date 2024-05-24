During a startup and tech event in Paris on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made headlines by asserting that artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately eliminate all jobs. Despite this forecast, Musk expressed a rather unconventional view, suggesting that this development might not necessarily be bad.

“Probably none of us will have a job,” Musk said during his remote appearance via webcam at the Viva Tech event. Envisioning a future where employment becomes ‘optional’, he suggested that AI robots would fulfill the majority of roles, leaving individuals to pursue jobs as a ‘hobby’.

“If you want to do a job as a hobby, you can do a job. But otherwise, AI and robots will provide any goods and services that you want,” he said.

In his hour-long address, the 52-year-old forecasted a positive future with universal high income, while also highlighting the challenge of finding purpose in a world where AI handles most tasks.

However, he clarified that this should not be confused with universal basic income, though he did not elaborate much on the concept.

Universal basic income (UBI) involves the government providing a certain amount of money to everyone, regardless of their earnings.

Musk emphasised there would be no shortage of goods or services, noting the rapid advancement of AI technology.

Musk on AI’s role and challenges

Musk reiterated the importance of AI being maximally truth-seeking and curious to ensure it benefits humanity. He expressed concerns about major AI programs being trained to adhere to political correctness rather than seeking truth. Stressing the need for training AI to be honest and transparent, he questioned whether people would feel emotionally fulfilled in a future without jobs.

“The question will really be one of meaning - if the computer and robots can do everything better than you, does your life have meaning?” he asked. He suggested that humans might give AI meaning.

‘My biggest fear’: Musk on AI

Musk’s comments are not entirely new. He has previously expressed concerns about the rapid advancement of AI, referring to it as his “biggest fear.” In his keynote, he mentioned the ‘Culture Book Series’ by Ian Banks, which portrays a society governed by advanced technology, as a plausible vision of an AI-dominated future.



Elon Musk’s Neuralink advancements

Musk advised parents to control and limit their children’s social media consumption, noting that social media platforms “are being programmed by a dopamine-maximising AI”.

He also discussed Neuralink, showing a video of a patient moving a cursor by thinking. He explained that with an implantable device, almost any brain or spine injury could be addressed.

“The first product, telepathy, enables you to use your phone or computer by thinking. The next product, blindsight, will enable people who have lost their eyesight to see by interfacing with the optical processing areas of the brain,” he said.

Long-term vision for SpaceX

Lastly, Musk mentioned his long-term vision for SpaceX, aiming to establish human colonies on other planets. He sees Starlink, his satellite internet venture, as a step towards this goal, enabling even remote villages to participate in the global economy. For Musk, the ultimate goal is to ensure humanity becomes a multi-planetary species.