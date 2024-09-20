Business Standard
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Samsung announces discount on budget Galaxy A14

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will have its price reduced by up to Rs 9,000. Bank discounts are also available on the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Image Samsung)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy A14 5G will be available at a discounted price during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The budget 5G phone will see a price reduction of up to Rs 9,000, along with additional bank discounts.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Offers on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
During the sale, which starts on September 26, the following offers will be available on the Galaxy A14 5G:

 

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage)-
  • Launch Price: Rs 20,999  
  • Offer Discount: Rs 9,000  
  • Offer Price: Rs 11,999  
  • Bank Discount: Rs 1,000  
  • Effective Price: Rs 10,999 
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB RAM + 128GB Storage)-
 
  • Launch Price: Rs 17,499  
  • Offer Discount: Rs 6,500  
  • Offer Price: Rs 10,999  
  • Bank Discount: Rs 1,000  
  • Effective Price: Rs 9,999  
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Details

The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, it offers up to 6GB RAM, expandable to 12GB using RAM Plus technology, which uses free storage as virtual memory. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, along with a macro camera and depth sensor in a Floating Camera design. It is available in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black.
The smartphone also includes a ‘Voice Focus’ feature, which is said to enhance call quality by filtering out background noise. This feature is compatible with video and voice calling apps like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

