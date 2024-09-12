Samsung announces offers, 24-month no-cost EMI on Galaxy S24 Ultra: Details

South Korean electronics maker Samsung’s India unit has announced limited period offers on its artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Launched at Rs 1,29,999 onwards, the smartphone is now available at Rs 1,09,999 for the base configuration. This price includes an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 and an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000, applicable on trade-in deals. Consumers can also avail Rs 12,000 cashback from select bank cards. Additionally, Samsung is offering a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) option for up to 24 months. ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Offers Details

Launch price: Rs 1,29,999

Limited period offer price: Rs 1,09,999

Available deals: Rs 8,000 instant cashback and Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus for exchanging an older-generation model for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Bank offers: Rs 12,000 cashback from select banks and no-cost EMI for up to 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Details

Samsung recently updated its premium flagship smartphone to OneUI 6.1.1, bringing additional Galaxy AI features that it first introduced with the Galaxy Z series foldable devices. New AI features include "Listening Mode" in Interpreter, "Composer" for Chat Assist, and "Suggested Replies" in the Messages app. Additionally, the update introduces a new Samsung Notes app with "PDF Overlay Translation" and "Sketch to Image" features.

These are in addition to the original Galaxy AI features the smartphone was launched with, such as Google’s gesture-driven "Circle to Search," which has been enhanced in the update to include maths equation-solving capabilities, and generative edit in the Photos app.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Construction: Titanium frame

Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68

Weight: 232g

Thickness: 8.6mm