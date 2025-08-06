Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 6. The detailed guide below can be followed to redeem today's in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 6, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game items like rare costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other rewards.
 
Since the codes are valid for a limited period and have restricted usage, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 6 are:
  • FIRE-4MAX-2025
  • REDE-EMCO-DE03
  • MAXB-ATTLE-2025
  • LOOT-GOLD-FIRE
  • EMOT-FREE-MAX5
  • FX5C2V7B9N2G
  • FH6J8K2L5ZH5
  • FT4R7E2W8QG2
  • FV2B8N6M1JJ7
  • F6Z1X8C3V9B6
  • FE5D8S1A4FH4
  • FC8V2B7N5ML
  • F8P4Q9R1S6DF
  • F1A2S3D4F5G2
  • FY9U1I3O5PF4
  • FD7S1A9G3HL2
 

Also Read

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI rolls out August 5 redeem codes: How to win 'Shady Minion Set' outfit

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 5 redeem codes to win weapon skins, and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Roblox's Grow a Garden

Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players receive their rewards through the in-game mail. In cases where the reward includes diamonds or gold, the in-game currency is typically added to the player’s account immediately.
 
These codes often grant access to limited-time items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt loot crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Each code has a daily redemption cap of 500 uses and is usually valid for only around twelve hours — so players should act fast to claim their rewards.

More From This Section

X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO

Digital health company eMed taps former X boss Linda Yaccarino as CEO

Tech Wrap August 5

Tech Wrap August 5: Spotify price hike, new ChatGPT features, Battlefield 6

Apple MacBook Air with M1

Valve Steam to end support for macOS version 11 on October 15: Here's why

Spotify

Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing

OPPO K13 Turbo series

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon