Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 6, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game items like rare costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other rewards.
Since the codes are valid for a limited period and have restricted usage, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.
Below is the list of currently active codes and a quick guide on how to use them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 6 are:
- FIRE-4MAX-2025
- REDE-EMCO-DE03
- MAXB-ATTLE-2025
- LOOT-GOLD-FIRE
- EMOT-FREE-MAX5
- FX5C2V7B9N2G
- FH6J8K2L5ZH5
- FT4R7E2W8QG2
- FV2B8N6M1JJ7
- F6Z1X8C3V9B6
- FE5D8S1A4FH4
- FC8V2B7N5ML
- F8P4Q9R1S6DF
- F1A2S3D4F5G2
- FY9U1I3O5PF4
- FD7S1A9G3HL2
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players receive their rewards through the in-game mail. In cases where the reward includes diamonds or gold, the in-game currency is typically added to the player’s account immediately.
These codes often grant access to limited-time items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt loot crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Each code has a daily redemption cap of 500 uses and is usually valid for only around twelve hours — so players should act fast to claim their rewards.