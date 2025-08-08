Garena Free Fire Max: August 8 redeem codes to win skins, and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for August 8, giving players access to exclusive in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonuses.
Since these codes have limited validity and usage, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
Below is the list of currently active codes, along with an easy guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 8 are:
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
- F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
- F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
- F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is typically updated right away.
Players can use these codes to obtain exclusive, limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic upgrades.
Each code supports a maximum of 500 redemptions per day and usually stays valid for around twelve hours, making it important to redeem them promptly.