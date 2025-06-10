Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Microsoft debuts revamped Start Menu for Windows 11: Check new features

Microsoft rolls out a new Start Menu layout for public testing, and other new features like Gamepad keyboard, Lock Screen Widgets and more.

Updated Start menu introduces 2 new ways to view installed apps: by category and grid views.

Updated Start menu introduces 2 new ways to view installed apps: by category and grid views (Image: Microsoft)

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Microsoft has started rolling out a redesigned Start menu for Windows 11 in its latest Dev Channel build, which offers users a larger, more customisable interface. This was initially spotted in preview builds back in April and was officially announced in May, this updated Start menu is now available for public testing. These are new features and improvements:

Scrollable Start menu

The new Start menu introduces a scrollable layout allowing all apps to be accessed directly without navigating to a secondary screen. According to Windows, this change is designed to streamline app launching and reduce friction in navigation.

Larger Start menu

Another improvement is the adaptive scaling of the Start menu based on screen size.
 
On larger screens, users will see up to eight columns of pinned apps, six recommended items, and four columns of categories. Whereas on smaller devices, the layout adjusts to six columns of pinned apps, four recommendations, and three columns of categories. 

Users will now have the option to disable the “Recommended” section, giving more space to pinned apps. Additionally, Microsoft has added two new views for organising apps:
  • Category View: This groups apps by type like Productivity, Entertainment.
  • Grid View: This lists apps alphabetically in a more traditional format.

Phone Link

A new Phone Link button has also been added, making it easier to toggle the mobile interface from within the Start menu. This cross-device integration is generally available for connected Android and iOS devices in most markets. Start to continue allowing you to take advantage of powerful cross-device features. Now, you can easily expand and collapse mobile device content using the new mobile device button next to the Search box.

Lock Screen Widgets

Microsoft is also rolling out more widget options on the lock screen as well as support for lock screen widget personalisation (previously referred to as “Weather and more”) with Insiders in all regions. Users can add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, Traffic, and more. 

Gamepad keyboard

Microsoft has introduced a gamepad keyboard feature that allows users to sign in using a controller and PIN in order to support handheld gaming PCs like the new ROG Xbox Ally.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

