Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13T may get large battery despite its compact build: Check details

OnePlus 13T may get large battery despite its compact build: Check details

OnePlus China's president has reportedly announced that the OnePlus 13T's battery capacity starts with a 6, which means that it would, at a minimum, be a 6000mAh battery

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 13T this month, and Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, has revealed the battery capacity and weight of the smartphone. According to a GSMArena report, Jie officially announced that the 13T's battery capacity starts with a 6. Even if the minimum is considered, it would still mean that the OnePlus 13T would have a 6000mAh battery. He reportedly added that despite such a big battery, the smartphone would only weigh 185g.
 
Interestingly, OPPO—OnePlus’ sister brand—has also shared an early look at its upcoming compact flagship, the OPPO Find X8s. The official launch is set for April 10 in China, where it will be introduced alongside the Find X8s Plus and Find X8 Ultra. While the OnePlus 13T is rumoured to share some specifications with the Find X8s, there has been no official word on whether either device will be released internationally.   
 
 
OnePlus 13T: What to expect
 
The OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and LTPO technology, enabling a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chip used in the OnePlus 13.   
 
Reports indicate that the OnePlus 13T may include a 6200mAh battery, which aligns with what OnePlus China’s president said. Charging support is expected to include 80W wired fast charging.

Also Read

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e set to launch in India on April 10: Expected specs, more details

POCO F7 Ultra, POCO F7 Pro

POCO F7 series launches with flagship specs, India debut expected soon

apple, apple logo

Apple's China challenge deepens as foreign phone sales slump 47.4% in Nov

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro

Huawei Watch GT5 Pro with ECG monitoring feature launched in India: Details

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 series launches with Zeiss camera system: Price, offers, specs

Regarding camera hardware, the device is reported to feature a two-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.
 
OnePlus has not officially confirmed these specifications.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung to push back release of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge: Report

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip

Qualcomm's 8s Gen 4 chip brings 'Elite' gaming features for premium phones

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe rolls out Generative Extend, more AI in Premiere Pro: What's new

Lenovo Legion Tab

Lenovo's new Legion tablet may get flagship-grade chip: What to expect

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 series with Leica-tuned cameras, now on sale: Check price, offers

Topics : OnePlus chinese smartphone industry Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon