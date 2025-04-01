Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 1, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 1, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes for April 1, letting players claim a variety of in-game rewards, including character outfits, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max's new set of redeem codes has gone live today, April 1. These latest redeem codes allow players to unlock exclusive items like weapon skins, character accessories, and other premium rewards free. It’s a great way to level up their game without spending real money.
 
To make it easier for players to access these rewards, here are the active codes along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them. Be sure to claim them soon, as they are only available for a limited time.  ALSO READ | Clash of Clans X WWE: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and more as game characters
 
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for April 1, 2025:
  • E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
  • I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
  • H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
  • Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
  • G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
  • K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
  • N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
  • D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
  • F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFKSY9PQLWX5
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ7
  • GXFT9YNWLQZ3
  • FFM4X9HQWLM6
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFSKTX2QF2N5
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFNRWTXPFKQ8
  • FF4MTXQPFLK9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

 
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
 
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 31 to get free skins, diamonds

Realme 14 5G (Image Realme)

Realme 14 5G launched with Qualcomm SD 6 Gen 4: Check specs, and more

Witcher 4

Witcher 4 release date pushed back to 2027, CDPR confirms: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 28 to get free diamonds, skins

Tech Wrap March 27

Tech Wrap March 27: F1 25, ChatGPT image generation, POCO F7 Series, more

 
Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
 
Once a redeem code is entered and confirmed, the corresponding rewards are delivered to the in-game mailbox, while gold and diamonds are instantly added to the player’s account balance. 
  The redeemable items include a variety of exclusive in-game content, such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles designed to enhance overall gameplay and character customisation.
 
However, the reward system operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim the rewards each day. Additionally, the codes remain active for only 12 hours, creating a narrow window and encouraging swift action to secure the limited-time benefits.
 

More From This Section

OpenAI, ChatGPT, Image Generation

ChatGPT rolls out AI image generation for free users: Here's how it works

Tech Wrap March 31

Tech Wrap March 31: iOS 19, Clash of Clans X WWE, Google Gemini 2.5 Pro

Apple

Apple's AI-powered health assistant will tell you how to keep fit: Details

Perplexity

Perplexity AI to soon bring new feature akin to Google's Circle to Search

Apple's Health app on iOS 18

iOS 19 to bring redesigned UI elements, revamped Health app: What to expect

Topics : Gaming online gaming gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon