Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 1, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max's new set of redeem codes has gone live today, April 1. These latest redeem codes allow players to unlock exclusive items like weapon skins, character accessories, and other premium rewards free. It’s a great way to level up their game without spending real money.
To make it easier for players to access these rewards, here are the active codes along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them. Be sure to claim them soon, as they are only available for a limited time.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for April 1, 2025:
- E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
- I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
- H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
- Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
- G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
- K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
- N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
- D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
- F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
- FFKSY9PQLWX5
- FFNFSXTPVQZ7
- GXFT9YNWLQZ3
- FFM4X9HQWLM6
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFSKTX2QF2N5
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFNRWTXPFKQ8
- FF4MTXQPFLK9
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is entered and confirmed, the corresponding rewards are delivered to the in-game mailbox, while gold and diamonds are instantly added to the player’s account balance.
The redeemable items include a variety of exclusive in-game content, such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles designed to enhance overall gameplay and character customisation.
However, the reward system operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim the rewards each day. Additionally, the codes remain active for only 12 hours, creating a narrow window and encouraging swift action to secure the limited-time benefits.