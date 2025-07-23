Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Wrap July 23: Sony Bravia 5, OnePlus Pad Lite, Realme Narzo 80 Lite

Tech Wrap July 23: Sony Bravia 5, OnePlus Pad Lite, Realme Narzo 80 Lite

Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV, OnePlus Pad Lite, and Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G launched. One UI 8 update's rollout for Galaxy Ultra watch. Google rolls out Pixel Drop. Apple iOS 26 developer beta 4 released

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

  Sony has introduced a 98-inch model to its Bravia 5 mini LED TV series in India. This new variant joins the existing 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models, making it the fifth offering in the range. Equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the large-screen TV is marketed as a high-end home theatre solution, enhanced with AI-powered sound and picture optimization.
 
  OnePlus has released the OnePlus Pad Lite in India, with a starting price of ₹15,999. The tablet runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and features an 11-inch screen. It is powered by a 9340mAh battery, which the company claims offers up to 80 hours of music or 11 hours of video playback. The device also supports up to 54 days of standby time.
 
 

  Realme has unveiled the Narzo 80 Lite 4G smartphone in India, with a base price of Rs 7,299. The phone features an octa-core processor and a 6,300mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to two days of usage. With a slim 7.94mm body, it is among the thinnest in its category and sports Realme's signature Pulse Light design on the rear.
 
  Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 8 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch Ultra. The update introduces an upgraded health tracking experience and a refreshed interface for improved readability. While the Galaxy Watch 8 and 8 Classic launched with One UI 8 Watch, this update ensures that the Galaxy Watch Ultra—recently refreshed in Titanium Blue at the July 9 Galaxy Unpacked event—also benefits from the latest software.
 
  Google’s latest Pixel Drop brings several new features to Pixel users. Highlights include AI-powered video generation through the Gemini app, a new Pixel VIPs widget for quick contact access, LE Audio support for hearing aids, and creative additions within Pixel Studio. The update aims to elevate creative potential and accessibility on compatible Pixel devices.
 
Apple has rolled out the fourth developer beta of iOS 26, offering further clarity on what users can expect in the upcoming public beta, which is expected later this week. As reported by TechCrunch, the new beta doesn’t bring major overhauls but enhances visual appeal, refines AI features, and smooths app interactions.
 
Microsoft has shared details about its upcoming Windows 11 update, which brings a host of improvements for general users and those with Copilot+ PCs. The update enhances user interaction, accessibility, and core functions in Settings, Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos. Additionally, it expands on-device AI support with features like Click to Do, Copilot Vision, and a new system settings agent. 
Four new Everdark Sovereigns arrive in Elden Ring Nightreign 
  Japanese video game developer FormSoftware has introduced a fresh batch of enhanced boss fights for Elden Ring: Nightreign players. Earlier last month, Elden Ring: Nightreign introduced tougher fights with the “Everdark Sovereigns,” which are more difficult versions of the game’s Nightlord foes that they usually face to conclude a run. Now, building on that, a new batch of challenging fights has been introduced. 
 
  Microsoft has launched a 5G-enabled variant of its Surface Laptop, aimed at business users. This version is equipped with Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 processors and includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to support AI features and enhance the Copilot Plus experience.
 
With its release still over a year away, GTA 6 continues to generate buzz—this time around possible performance specs. A new video has triggered speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI may support 60 frames-per-second gameplay, though this may be exclusive to select consoles like the Sony PS5 Pro.
 
  Apple’s iCloud and Google Photos both offer media cloud storage but operate within distinct ecosystems. While iCloud syncs across Apple devices with 5GB of free storage, Google Photos offers 15GB spread across its services and integrates smart tools for organization and sharing. As these systems don’t directly sync, transferring data between them requires a few additional steps.
 
  A recent report from UK research firm Public First highlights Android's economic impact in India. The Android ecosystem reportedly contributed around ₹4 trillion in revenue in 2024, supporting app developers and the broader digital economy. The findings, shared by news agency PTI, also note the creation of 3.5 million jobs linked to Android and the Play Store.
 
  Anthropic, a leading AI firm from Silicon Valley, has warned that the US is falling behind China in energy production, which could hinder its AI advancements. The company urged U.S. policymakers to streamline infrastructure development. Citing a February 2025 report from Climate Energy Finance, Anthropic noted that China added 400 gigawatts of new capacity last year, while the U.S. added only “several dozen”, roughly one-tenth of China's total.
 
  OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has raised alarms about the growing risk of AI-driven voice fraud in the financial sector. Speaking at a Federal Reserve event in Washington, Altman noted that the ability of AI tools to mimic voices could bypass security measures. “A thing that terrifies me is apparently there are still some financial institutions that will accept the voiceprint as authentication,” he said. “That is a crazy thing to still be doing. AI has fully defeated that.”

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

