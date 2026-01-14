Gemini app gets a dedicated Documents tab for Deep Research, Canvas: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out a new Gemini app update that will simplify how users find and manage long-form content they have created. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update introduces a dedicated “Documents” section that brings together Deep Research reports and Canvas creations in one place. This change is expected to help users quickly return to past work instead of scrolling through mixed content.

Gemini’s dedicated section for Documents and Canvas

Gemini app, which introduced a “My Stuff” folder. Earlier, this section showcased all Gemini-generated content in a grid of rounded tiles. The report noted that while the layout worked for images and short outputs, it made long document titles harder to read and identify. According to the report, the update builds on last month’s web redesign of theapp, which introduced a “My Stuff” folder. Earlier, this section showcased all Gemini-generated content in a grid of rounded tiles. The report noted that while the layout worked for images and short outputs, it made long document titles harder to read and identify.

ALSO READ: Google Veo 3.1 levels up with 4K video and creator-friendly vertical format Google has now reportedly reorganised this area on the web. When users click on “My Stuff” in the side panel, they see clearer sections instead of just a grid. The existing “Media” section continues to show generated images and videos, similar to before. However, a new “Documents” section has been added specifically for text-heavy outputs.

The Documents list reportedly includes Deep Research reports and Canvas creations, covering both text documents and code-based projects. The most recent two documents are shown at the top, and tapping on them takes users to a full list. This layout is said to be more efficient for browsing longer titles and ongoing projects.

ALSO READ: Google Meet adds automatic room check-in on phones: Here is how it works The report also noted that each document type comes with a small icon on the left, helping users quickly tell the difference between research reports, text files and coding work. At the moment, the Documents view is not available on Android or iOS versions of the Gemini app.

Additionally, 9To5Google reported that the mobile Gemini apps are adding a shortcut to NotebookLM in the account menu. This shortcut will open the full NotebookLM website, not the mobile app, even if the app is already installed.