Global, Indian firms to work on adoption of AI, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

These voluntary commitments reflect a shared vision for “inclusive and responsible AI”, he said.

Among the commitments made by the companies is the undertaking to publish by the next AI Summit statistical insights derived from anonymised, aggregated, and taxonomised usage data, either directly or through contributions to international efforts, Vaishnaw said.

Apart from this, these companies will also work together to strengthen multilingual use-case evaluations, he said.

“Participating organisations recognise that cross-lingual support is helpful for democratising AI and aspire to improve AI performance and high-quality experiences for users across the globe,” the text of the voluntary declaration signed on Thursday read.

Further, all signatories will recognise the value of partnerships with governments and local ecosystems that have or may develop datasets and expertise, and will evaluate multilingual capabilities across a subset of languages and cultural contexts while preserving flexibility in the choice of tools, benchmarks, and AI systems prioritised for this work.

The voluntary signatories will also collaborate with local ecosystems to develop and apply evaluations for underrepresented languages and cultural contexts.