Godfather of artificial intelligence quits Google to speak about AI's risk

A computer scientist, popularly known as the "godfather of AI," quits Google to speak about the danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Geoffrey Hinton, who created the foundation product of Artificial Intelligence and worked part-time in Google's AI development projects for a decade, speaks about the profound risk of AI to society and humanity.
In an interview with the New York Times, he shared his concerns about artificial Intelligence. He said, "Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now, take the difference and propagate it forwards. That's scary."
The high competition among tech companies to work in this direction pushes companies to produce AI technologies at a dangerous speed, spreading misinformation, and job risks.
He further told the Times, "It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things."
Jobs at risk
One of the major issues with the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence is job cuts. Since 2022, the concern about job cuts due to rapidly growing artificial intelligence. Google and OpenAI, the popular ChatGPT, have already started building systems with the assistance of a large amount of data.
Also Read
'Godfather of AI' quits Google to warn about technology's dangers
Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works
Deloitte expands pact with Google Cloud to double down its specialisations
Non-Tech industries to hire over 1 mn tech talent by FY28: TeamLease report
Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report
Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals
Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics through Bluetooth
Apple, Google launch initiative to curb unwanted location-tracking
New artificial Intelligence tool to turn human brain activity into text
Google pays Rs 1,338 cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious
In his interview with the New York Times, Hinton raises the issue as well. "Maybe what is going on in these systems is actually a lot better than what is going on in the brain," Hinton.
If AI continues to grow at the pace it is growing, it will certainly replace humans in job positions. The latest example is IBM, which plans to replace around 7800 jobs with Artificial Intelligence, says the report.