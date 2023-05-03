close

Godfather of artificial intelligence quits Google to speak about AI's risk

The godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, quits Google to speak more often about the profound risks of AI to society and Humanity

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Geoffrey Hinton

Geoffrey Hinton

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
A computer scientist, popularly known as the "godfather of AI," quits Google to speak about the danger of Artificial Intelligence. 
Geoffrey Hinton, who created the foundation product of Artificial Intelligence and worked part-time in Google's AI development projects for a decade, speaks about the profound risk of AI to society and humanity.

In an interview with the New York Times, he shared his concerns about artificial Intelligence. He said, "Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now, take the difference and propagate it forwards. That's scary."
The high competition among tech companies to work in this direction pushes companies to produce AI technologies at a dangerous speed, spreading misinformation, and job risks.

He further told the Times, "It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things."

Jobs at risk

One of the major issues with the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence is job cuts. Since 2022, the concern about job cuts due to rapidly growing artificial intelligence. Google and OpenAI, the popular ChatGPT, have already started building systems with the assistance of a large amount of data. 

In his interview with the New York Times, Hinton raises the issue as well. "Maybe what is going on in these systems is actually a lot better than what is going on in the brain," Hinton.
If AI continues to grow at the pace it is growing, it will certainly replace humans in job positions. The latest example is IBM, which plans to replace around 7800 jobs with Artificial Intelligence, says the report.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Godfather of artificial intelligence quits Google to speak about AI's risk

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

