Godfather of artificial intelligence quits Google to speak about AI's risk



Geoffrey Hinton, who created the foundation product of Artificial Intelligence and worked part-time in Google's AI development projects for a decade, speaks about the profound risk of AI to society and humanity. A computer scientist, popularly known as the "godfather of AI," quits Google to speak about the danger of Artificial Intelligence.



The high competition among tech companies to work in this direction pushes companies to produce AI technologies at a dangerous speed, spreading misinformation, and job risks. In an interview with the New York Times, he shared his concerns about artificial Intelligence. He said, "Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now, take the difference and propagate it forwards. That's scary."

Jobs at risk One of the major issues with the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence is job cuts. Since 2022, the concern about job cuts due to rapidly growing artificial intelligence. Google and OpenAI, the popular ChatGPT, have already started building systems with the assistance of a large amount of data. He further told the Times, "It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things."

