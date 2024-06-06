Google acquires Cameyo to bring vistualised Windows apps on ChromeOS

Google has completed the acquisition of Cameyo, a software virtualisation company that it has partnered with in 2023 to make Windows apps accessible on the ChromeOS. In a press note released by the company, Google said, “By bringing the Cameyo team's expertise in-house, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering a streamlined experience for virtualised applications.”

In 2023, Google partnered with Cameyo to offer virtual applications on ChromeOS with local file system support. With the help of Cameyo, Google enhanced its clipboard support for these virtual apps. Now, the American software giant has acquired Cameyo, giving Chromebook users easier access to virtualised Windows apps on their devices.

How Cameyo makes Windows app accessible on ChromeOS

Businesses have long used virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions to run virtual apps or outdated versions of apps (legacy apps) without installing them on their system. However, this process requires specialisation and creates security and management problems for the companies.

Instead of VDI, Cameyo uses Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) technology. This approach allows virtual apps to run on ChromeOS without necessitating complex installation procedures or a Windows desktop emulation. On ChromeOS, these applications appear as progressive web apps (PWA) that offer easy integration into the device’s file system.

On the consumer end, VAD approach simplifies app management and allows businesses to keep the software up to date with better security. With virtual apps running as PWAs, ChromeOS allows such apps to function like a native app and the user is not required to sign-in to a separate virtual desktop environment first to access the virtual app.

What does Google’s acquisition of Cameyo means for Chromebook users

Google in its press note said that ChromeOS users will gain easier access to legacy applications, without any complex installations or updates. Furthermore, integration of Cameyo's technology with ChromeOS will help businesses in adoption of web-based technology by simplifying app deployment on systems regardless of the location of the device. Additionally, it will improve data protection and will reduce the cost of running virtual apps.