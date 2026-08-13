Google to launch Fitbit Air in India this October: Check features, specs

Google has confirmed that its screenless fitness tracker, Fitbit Air, will launch in India this October. Google announced the Fitbit Air India launch shortly after its Made by Google event, where it unveiled the Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5, its first Pixel Tag tracker and new features for Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Introduced globally in May 2026, the lightweight wearable is designed to offer continuous health and fitness tracking without the screen, notifications and distractions associated with traditional smartwatches. Fitbit Air arrived alongside Google’s revamped health ecosystem, including the Google Health app and Gemini-powered Google Health Coach, positioning Fitbit Air as a more minimal and wellness-focused wearable experience.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 11, Watch 5 launched in India: Pricing, offers, specs and more According to Google, the wearable is built for all-day and all-night comfort while still supporting advanced tracking features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rhythm alerts for atrial fibrillation (Afib), heart rate variability tracking, and automatic workout detection.

Fitbit Air: Price and availability

Fitbit Air is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The wearable also includes a three-month Google Health Premium subscription, offering access to Google Health Coach features.

During the global launch, Google also introduced a Fitbit Air Special Edition, co-designed with basketball player Stephen Curry, priced at $129.99. Accessory bands for Fitbit Air will likely be available separately, with pricing starting at $34.99.

ALSO READ: Gemini Intelligence brings proactive assistance to Pixel 11, Watch 5, Buds However, Indian pricing is yet to be announced.

Fitbit Air: Details

As per Google, Fitbit Air is focused on users who find regular smartwatches too heavy, expensive, or distracting. The wearable uses a lightweight, low-profile design intended to remain comfortable throughout the day, including during sleep. Since the tracker does not include a display, users interact with health insights through the Google Health app on their smartphones instead of directly on the device.

The screenless wearable comes with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, AFib alerts, SpO2 tracking, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep tracking and automatic workout detection. Google says the tracker can last for up to a week on a single charge, while a five-minute fast charge can provide enough power for a full day of use.

Fitbit Air also integrates with the Google Health ecosystem, allowing users to receive personalised fitness guidance and wellness recommendations through Google Health Coach.

For workouts, Fitbit Air can automatically detect common activities and generate summaries through the Google Health app.

Users can also manually log workouts or use AI-assisted logging features, including snapping photos of gym equipment or workout boards for tracking purposes.

Band options

Google will offer Fitbit Air with interchangeable bands designed for different usage styles.

Performance Loop Band: Made using recycled materials, this band features a lightweight and adjustable design for everyday comfort. It ships with Fitbit Air and will be available in multiple colour options.

Active Band: Designed for workouts, this silicone band is resistant to sweat and water. It also includes a textured finish and brighter colour variants aimed at fitness-focused users.

Elevated Modern Band: This option adopts a more jewellery-inspired approach, giving Fitbit Air a cleaner and more fashion-focused look with neutral colour choices.

Google Fitbit Air: Specifications