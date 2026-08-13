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Home / Technology / Tech News / Much deserved or threatening? Claude's invisible watermark sparks debate

Much deserved or threatening? Claude's invisible watermark sparks debate

The watermark is embedded in the generated text and is designed to remain invisible to readers. It can travel with text when it is copied and pasted and may survive some editing

Claude invisible watermark, Anthropic Claude, AI-generated content, AI watermark, AI-assisted writing, AI content detection, AI writing tools, Claude AI, AI-generated text, AI content controversy

Claude watermark divides users over AI-generated and edited content (Representative image from file)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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Anthropic’s decision to add invisible watermarks to text generated by Claude has triggered debate online, with social media users split over whether the move could help identify AI-generated content or create problems for people who use Claude for writing assistance.

What has Claude changed?

Claude models launched on or after August 2, 2026 will support machine-readable marking in generated text, according to Anthropic’s updated Help Centre documentation. The company will also add digitally signed provenance metadata to supported generated files.
 
The watermark is embedded in the generated text and is designed to remain invisible to readers. It can travel with text when it is copied and pasted and may survive some editing.
 
 
Anthropic has said the marking system is not intended to prove that Claude wrote a piece of content. Text submitted by users for proofreading, translation or summarisation can also receive a Claude mark, even when the underlying ideas or material came from another source.
 
The company has also said that the absence of a watermark does not prove that a piece of content was created without AI. Marks may not be detectable in text produced by older models, heavily edited or paraphrased content, translated text, mixed writing, or very short passages.  ALSO READ: Anthropic's Claude will invisibly watermark AI-generated text: How it works

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Why some users see a problem

A section of the internet raised concerns about the impact on writers, marketers and others who use AI-generated or AI-assisted content.
 
One of the users on X said the watermark could make it easier for platforms to identify AI-generated material and ignore it.
 
“Claude is going to watermark its text generation to comply with EU laws. Just wait, the rest will follow. And as they do it, marketers who rely on AI content won’t do as well. Already AI content doesn’t perform too well… and this will just make matters worse. If you are ramping up your AI-generated content, you may want to think again. The watermark just makes it easier for platforms to ignore the content,” the user said.
 
 
Another user disagreed with the suggestion that AI-generated content would automatically be demoted.
 
“Just because it's AI, it won't mean that platforms will demote it if it's an interesting read. People will still read it. Creating content worthwhile, you will read AI as much as you do human posts, just the RU wants you to know it's AI,” the user said.
 
The question of whether AI use itself should be treated negatively also came up.
 
“This is a terrible idea. Why Anthropic would do this makes no sense. They should be promoting the use of AI. AI writing has real value — the prompts are now what's important, what point is the human trying to deliver. Using AI to structure that shouldn't be punishable,” another user said on X.
 

Does the watermark identify AI authorship?

Some users questioned whether a watermark can distinguish between content generated by Claude and content that was written by a person but processed through Claude.
 
One of the LinkedIn users raised this concern after citing Anthropic’s explanation that Claude can mark text even when it is used for proofreading, translation or summarisation.
 
“You write every single word yourself. Your ideas. Your story. Your voice. You run it through Claude to fix a comma or tighten a sentence. It gets watermarked as AI-generated. Not because AI wrote it. Because AI touched it,” the user said.
 
The user added: “That's not detecting AI content. That's detecting AI involvement. Two very different things.”
 
The same user questioned whether third-party detection could distinguish between someone who used Claude to generate an entire piece and someone who used it only to edit a small part.
 
“I don't have a clean take on this yet. Because I use Claude for research. My team uses it for drafts. But the ideas, the positioning, the strategy? That's always been human. Will a watermark be able to tell the difference? Apparently not,” the user said.
 
 
Anthropic’s own explanation, as reported by Business Standard, says a Claude mark indicates that content may have been processed by Claude rather than proving that Claude authored it.

Some users welcome the change

Not all reactions were negative. Several users said the ability to identify AI-generated content could help platforms deal with large volumes of low-quality AI material.
 
“If you're a tech guy, you know that there's no protocol, no watermark, that cannot be ‘removed’ from any binary payload — this is clearly not enough, but it's a good start for these labs being able to filter slop outright from their training data, that is their main concern here,” one user said.
 
Another user described the change as the end of the period when AI-generated writing could not easily be identified.
 
 
“The era of unprovable AI writing just ended. Starting August 2, every new Claude model weaves an invisible watermark into the words it generates,” the user said.
 
The user also argued that the mark could remain with text after it is copied and pasted, while detection tools could allow organisations to check for it.
 
The same user said the change could affect the way people use AI-generated writing for applications, professional posts and academic work.
 

Writers raise concerns about AI-assisted work

Another part of the discussion focused on writers who use Claude as part of their existing workflow rather than relying on it to produce complete pieces.
 
A user on X said writers could spend significant time editing and improving AI-generated text but still face the risk of the work being treated as AI-generated.
 
“You could have spent days reworking the same text, catching its confabulations, crafting the narrative, etc. But Claude will get the credit, or worse, convince people that the output is slop,” the user said.
 
Another user said the change could affect people outside the professional writing community who have started writing with AI.
 
“More than the writing community, I believe this is going to affect the non-writer founders, coaches, people who became writers with AI or started writing with Claude. Writers can sustain this too,” the user said.
 
Another user questioned the growing use of AI for basic editing.
 
“I don't think we should be running it through Claude or any AI to fix a comma. This kills the ability to re-read, proof-read our own content manually. I get that it saves time, but with time it becomes a habit too,” the user said.
 
The user added that manually reviewing content can lead to last-minute changes that improve the final piece and help writers maintain their own writing habits.
 
The debate comes as Anthropic positions the watermark as a provenance signal rather than a definitive AI-content detector. The company is also working on tools that will allow users and third parties to detect Claude’s embedded watermarks and provenance metadata.
 

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:02 PM IST