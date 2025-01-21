Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Jan 21: Noise ColorFit Pro 6, WhatsApp, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Tech wrap Jan 21: Noise ColorFit Pro 6, WhatsApp, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches. Music track on WhatsApp Status. Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Canon Live Switcher Mobile app. Samsung tri-fold

Tech Wrap January 21

Tech Wrap January 21

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Indian brand Noise has introduced its ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches, which include the ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max. Both models feature built-in AI capabilities designed for personalisation and health insights.
   
WhatsApp is testing a feature allowing users to include music tracks in their Status updates, as reported by WABetaInfo. Similar to Instagram Stories, this feature offers a music-adding interface and is currently in beta testing for select users on Android and iOS.
 
 

Also Read

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series

Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches with AI features: Details

Tech wrap January 17

Tech wrap Jan 17: Apple Store app in India, Nintendo Switch 2, Noise Tag 1

Noise Tag 1

Noise launches Tag 1 object tracker compatible with Android, iOS: Details

NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch

Noise launches women wellness-focused NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch: Know more

AUS Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic vs Alcaraz underway; Sabalenka through to SF

 
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release the 16GB RAM variant of its Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone in specific Asian markets, including India. According to SamMobile, this variant is expected to deliver enhanced performance compared to the 12GB RAM model.
   
Canon has rolled out a new iOS app named "Live Switcher Mobile," enabling content creators to stream live using multiple cameras. The app supports live feed switching across up to three devices, such as iPads and iPhones, connected to the same Wi-Fi network. It also allows streaming to platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
   
Reports about Samsung's 2025 foldable line-up reveal plans for four devices, including a tri-folding smartphone, as per 9To5Google citing The Elec. Alongside this, Samsung is set to release a budget-friendly flip-style foldable under its Fan Edition (FE) series.
   
Apple is reportedly set to introduce a new "iPhone 17 Air" model in 2025, replacing the Plus variant in its iPhone 17 series. As reported by 9To5Mac, this upcoming device is anticipated to feature a sleek design influenced by the iPad Pro, alongside new functionality and aesthetics.
   
Independent research indicates Apple’s iPhone sales in China fell by 18.2 per cent during the December quarter, marking a significant decline in the company’s second-largest market after the United States.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung to offer Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB RAM in India

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let you add music tracks to Status updates: Details

iPad Pro (2024)

iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far about Apple's new sleek iPhone model

Apple

Setback for Apple: iPhone sales in China plunge 18% in December qtr

Canon Live Switcher Mobile app

Canon's launches app for multi-camera live streaming via iPhones, iPads

Topics : Noise Samsung Galaxy whatsapp Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon