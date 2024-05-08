Google launches Wallet app in India to help users store digital documents

Tech giant Google on Wednesday launched the Google Wallet app in India, enabling users to store and retrieve digital documents like boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets, and more.

However, unlike its US offering, the Google Wallet app won’t allow users to store payment cards and access the tap-and-pay feature in stores.

The wallet app, which has gone live in the country, will cater to non-payment use cases and complement Google Pay - the payment app of the tech giant, said the company.





The company has partnered with 20 brands including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, Abhibus, among others.

Ram Papatla, general manager and India engineering lead, Android at Google, said, "The arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android's India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify people's daily lives."





"We are delighted to partner with many of India's top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they're there when you need them," Ram said.

Apart from accessing movie tickets and boarding passes, the app will also allow users to redeem loyalty points and gift cards. Google has partnered with platforms like Flipkart, Dominos, Shoppers Stop, and loyalty programme enablers like Pinelabs, EasyRewardz and Twid to enable this feature.

Google has also collaborated with integrators Wavelynx and Alert Enterprise to provide users with the option to store and access a corporate badge inside the wallet app.

If the users turn on the smart personalisation settings in Gmail, the event or ticket confirmations sent to a user’s Gmail account will automatically appear in their Google Wallet.

The company has collaborated with airlines like Air India, Air India Express, and online travel companies including MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, and ixigo to allow travellers to save and access their mobile boarding passes on the wallet app.

Pixel users will have an additional feature of adding boarding passes to their Google Wallet by simply taking a screenshot and tapping "Add to Google Wallet," said the company.