Nothing Ear 3 launches with noise-cancelling 'Super Mic' on charging case

Nothing Ear 3 availability is currently limited to select markets. The company said that it will launch in India soon and the pricing details will be announced at a later date

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 (Image: Nothing)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has launched its new flagship wireless earbuds, the Ear 3. They are packed with a 12mm driver supporting LDAC Bluetooth codec and Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 45 dB. The earbuds and their charging case feature partial aluminium construction, while they still maintain Nothing's signature transparent design. In addition, the Ear 3 comes with a built-in ‘Super Mic’ on the case which can be activated using a new ‘Talk’ button.

Nothing Ear 3: Price and availability

Nothing Ear 3 is priced at £179 / $179 / €179 and will be available in select markets starting September 25.
 
 
The company has announced that the Ear 3 will be launched in India soon. Pricing and availability details for the Indian market will be announced at a later date. 

 Nothing Ear 3: Details

The Nothing Ear 3 features the brand’s signature transparent design, now with a refined metal build. Its charging case is crafted from recycled aluminium in a compact unibody form. The TWS features a 12mm driver with LDAC codec support, up to six dB bass, and up to four dB treble. For an advanced audio listening experience, the Ear 3 will offer Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 45 dB in the buds, blocking the environmental noise.
 
The Ear 3's highlight is the Super Mic, which is housed within the charging case. According to the company, this dual-microphone system is driven by ambient-filtering technology, which cuts through surrounding noise up to 95 dB. Super Mic can be activated by pressing the ‘Talk’ button on the case. In addition, the Talk button can also be used to capture audio notes for Essential Space, when paired with a compatible Nothing smartphone.
 
The Nothing Ear 3 packs a 55mAh battery in the buds, which the company claims can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Whereas, with the case, it can offer up to 38 hours of battery life. It also provides a rapid 10-minute USB-C charge that can give up to 10 hours of playback, according to the company. It also supports wireless charging functionality.
For connectivity, the Nothing Ear 3 supports Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC. The earphones support Google Fast Pair on Android and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows. Through the Nothing X app, users can also customise controls and select how to activate Essential Space or ChatGPT via the buds.
 
Each earbud and the case are IP54-rated for resistance against dust, sweat, and light rain.
 
Nothing Ear 3: Specifications
  • Design: Transparent look with metal accents, recycled aluminium case
  • Protection: IP54
  • Drivers: 12mm dynamic driver with bass (up to 6 dB) and treble (up to 4 dB).
  • Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC up to 45 dB 
  • Microphones: Three per earbud, case-integrated Super Mic.
  • Battery Life: Up to 10 hours per charge, 38 hours with case.
  • Charging: 10-minute USB-C charge = 10 hours playback; wireless charging.
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, low-latency mode, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, iOS support.

