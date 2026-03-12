Google Play to add more games, free trials, AI tips and more: What's coming

Google has announced several updates to the Play Store that improve how users discover and play paid games across devices. Google said that it plans to expand the availability of paid titles, introduce game trials and roll out a new pricing model that allows players to purchase a game once and play it on both mobile and PC. Google said these changes come as more users are gaming across multiple devices through Google Play. Additionally, Google said more updates related to gaming on Google Play are expected throughout 2026.

Google Play update: What’s coming

More paid games

Google said it is expanding its catalogue of paid games to offer more variety beyond free-to-play titles. Over the coming months, several indie games will be added to the platform, including Moonlight Peaks, Sledding Game and Low-Budget Repairs. These games will be playable across mobile devices and PCs through Google Play Games, with player progress synced through the Gamer Profile feature. This means users can continue their progress on different devices without losing game data.

PC Games tab

Google is adding a dedicated PC section in the Games tab of the Play Store. This section will feature games that are optimised to run on Windows PCs through Google Play Games. Users can browse these titles and add games they are interested in to their wishlist, which will notify them if the game goes on sale later. Google said it makes it easier for users to discover games on the Play Store.

Game trials

Google is introducing Game Trials to help users decide before buying a game. This feature allows players to try the full version of certain paid games at no additional cost for a limited time. If players decide to purchase the game after trying it, their progress will carry over, allowing them to continue from where they stopped. Google said Game Trials will first roll out to select paid games on mobile, with support for PC coming later through Google Play Games.

‘Buy once, play anywhere’ pricing

ALSO READ: YouTube rolls out 30-second non-skippable ads for TV viewers: What's new Google is also launching a “buy once, play anywhere” pricing model for select paid games. With this system, users can purchase a game once and access both the mobile and PC versions without paying again. The company said the feature is initially available for selected games such as the Reigns series, OTTTD and Dungeon Clawler.

Community help and AI-powered tips

Google is also adding features to help players improve their gameplay. A new Community Posts feature allows players to ask questions, share tips and discuss games directly within Google Play.

In addition, Google is expanding the Play Games Sidekick feature. This in-game overlay provides AI-generated tips and relevant information while players are playing certain games. According to the company, the tool will initially support select paid games downloaded through Google Play.