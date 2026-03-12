YouTube rolls out 30-second non-skippable ads for TV viewers: What's new

YouTube is rolling out a new 30-second non-skippable ad format. According to YouTube, the format, called VRC (Video Reach Campaign) Non-Skip, is designed specifically for connected TV viewing. Google said that it will use an AI-powered system that dynamically chooses between multiple ad lengths, including the new 30-second non-skippable ad format, depending on the device and content.

New ad format built for TV screens: Details

According to the official YouTube blog, the new format will allow ads to run as 30-second non-skippable videos. Since the ads are designed specifically for the big screen, users watching YouTube videos on their TV may see longer, non-skippable ads before their content begins.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces new parent-managed accounts for children below 13 Google also said that the system will rely on AI-powered optimisation to decide which type of ad is shown to a user. The company explained that the AI will dynamically choose between six-second bumper ads, 15-second standard ads and the new 30-second non-skippable TV ads. This means the ads users see on YouTube may vary depending on the device and the content they are watching. For example, a user watching on a phone may see a shorter ad, while someone watching the same content on a TV may see the full 30-second version.

YouTube has also been cracking down on ad blockers. Recently, the platform tightened its browser-based workaround that allowed free background play and began showing “content unavailable” errors to some users who were using ad blockers.

Additionally, the company has also been upgrading its low-cost premium subscription, Premium Lite, which allows users to watch most YouTube videos without ads. Last month, YouTube added background play and downloads to its Premium Lite subscription. This means users with this subscription can now download videos for offline viewing and continue listening to a video’s audio even when the screen is locked or while switching between apps on a smartphone. The plan is priced at Rs 89 per month and works across devices, including smartphones, laptops and smart TVs.