Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft's next Xbox might be a modular, PC-like gaming console: Report

Microsoft's next Xbox might be a modular, PC-like gaming console: Report

A recent report claims that the "Magnus" chip in the upcoming Xbox could allow for separate CPU and GPU upgrades, offering better graphics, smoother gameplay, and longer hardware life

Xbox

Xbox(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next-generation Xbox might not just be a console — it could feel more like a user-upgradable pre-built gaming PC. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, Microsoft’s chip, reportedly codenamed “Magnus,” may adopt a modular design that allows its core components — like the CPU and GPU — to be mixed and matched over time. This flexibility could offer enhanced performance, more frequent updates, and better long-term value. If this turns out to be true, it would reshape how we view console lifecycles.

What is the “Magnus” APU design?

The rumoured “Magnus” chip uses a dual-die architecture — meaning the CPU (central processing unit) and the GPU (graphics processing unit) are manufactured as separate chips and packaged together. This contrasts with most current consoles, where both processing units are built into a single, unified chip.
 
 
By separating them, Microsoft could swap out or upgrade parts of the system without replacing the whole console, making upgrades easier and more cost-effective, Tom’s Guide reported. Digital Foundry's analysis suggests this modular design, linked over a high-bandwidth 384-bit fabric, could enable Microsoft to release different Xbox-branded systems tailored for varying price segments, possibly including handhelds and PC-like setups.

Also Read

Cross-device play history in Xbox PC app

Xbox PC app update adds cross-platform play history and filters: Details

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 to bring auto drive, new vehicles, gameplay fixes

Stream your own game on the Xbox PC app

Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox

Sony PlayStation to release its Helldivers 2 game on Xbox: What it means

New aggregated gaming library in Xbox app on PC

Xbox app unifies Steam, Game Pass, more in major PC app update: Details

What this means for gamers

If adopted, this modular approach could mean Microsoft releases performance refreshes every few years instead of waiting a decade for a completely new Xbox. For players, that could translate into better graphics, smoother performance, and a longer-lasting system — all without the price jump of building a custom PC. It offers a middle path: performance close to a PC, but with console simplicity — no messy parts, no driver installation.
 
This could also lead to Microsoft abandoning the traditional console lifecycle for a more iterative model, mimicking the rhythm of PC hardware releases. This iterative design allows for more frequent updates and could make Xbox games more scalable and future-resistant, as developers might optimise games for multiple “tiers” of Xbox hardware.

Bigger picture: Console meets PC

This strategy, if it materialises, could fundamentally shift expectations for console hardware. Historically, consoles like the Xbox or PlayStation stick to one fixed specification until it’s completely overhauled. This iterative design blurs that line by combining the reliability of consoles with the cost-effective upgrade path of PCs.
 
While this modular architecture is still speculative (no official confirmation from Microsoft or AMD yet), the possibility it offers — an ever-refreshing, console-like device — sounds good.

More From This Section

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium users gets access to AI-powered video search tool: Report

Reddit

Reddit posts will not be archived on Wayback Machine: Here's what it means

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google Aug 20: Massive leak covers everything about Pixel 10 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may launch in September: Exynos chip, Gemini expected

Topics : Xbox Microsoft Gaming gaming consoles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon