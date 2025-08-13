Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 13 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for August 13. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem today's codes and win in-game rewards

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 13, giving players a chance to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies. These can include rare costumes for characters, distinctive weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other premium items that are usually hard to obtain through standard gameplay.
 
Like most Free Fire Max codes, these come with a short validity window and a fixed redemption limit. Once the quota is filled or the deadline passes, the codes become invalid. To secure these special rewards, players should claim them without delay.
 
Below is today’s list of working codes, followed by simple instructions to redeem them and collect your rewards directly within the game. 
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 13 are:

  • F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
  • F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
  • F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
  • F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
  • F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
  • F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
  • F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
  • F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
  • F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
  • F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
  • F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
  • F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
  • F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
  • F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
  • F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
  • F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items like diamonds or gold, the account balance updates instantly.
 
These codes often unlock time-limited goodies such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items that are not easily available in the store. 
 
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and usually remains valid for roughly twelve hours. This means players need to act fast to secure their rewards before the window closes.
First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

