JUST IN
Apple supplier in India begins making parts of AirPods for export
Apple becomes No 2 smartphone firm in China despite 3% YoY loss during 2022
Apple's upcoming MR headset may feature health, wellness experiences
Apple may allow users to build AR apps for mixed-reality headset using Siri
YouTube Music adds mood filters in 'activity bar' for song choices on web
Microsoft to automatically upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version
Apple to increase App Store prices in UK, other countries on Feb 13
Google introduces AI system that generates music from text descriptions
Google Chrome may remove screenshot editing tool from desktop browser
Next Twitter update to make For You or Following choice persist: Musk
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple supplier in India begins making parts of AirPods for export
icon-arrow-left
Apple developing iOS 17, likely to be launched this year, says report
Business Standard

Google Meet users can now share access to presented content with attendees

Google is rolling out a new feature to its video-communication service 'Google Meet' which will allow users to share access to the content they are presenting in a meeting with attendees

Topics
Google | Google Meet | Video Calling

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Meet
Google Meet

Google is rolling out a new feature to its video-communication service 'Google Meet' which will allow users to share access to the content they are presenting in a meeting with attendees, including everyone on the Calendar guest list.

While making the presentation, the users can share the file from the floating action menu or via the suggestion in the Meet Chat, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The new feature is helpful because by allowing sharing directly from Meet, users can easily share presented content without having to switch into another window to grant access.

"This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with your presentation, find and reference your material later on, and continue working on action items from the meeting," Google said.

Moreover, the company also announced that whenever users paste a link into the meeting chat, they will be "prompted with the file access dialogue."

From there, users can adjust access as needed and choose to attach the file to the calendar event.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it is adding a new feature which will allow users to view their speaker notes within Google Meet, while presenting Google Slides.

Users just have to click the new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar in Meet to display their speaker notes within the call.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 10:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU