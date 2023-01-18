JUST IN
Business Standard

Chat platform Discord acquires compliments-based social media app Gas

Chat platform Discord has announced that it is acquiring Gas, a poll-based social application that allows users to share compliments with one another

Topics
Discord | Social Media | Mergers & Acquisitions

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Discord Logo

Chat platform Discord has announced that it is acquiring Gas, a poll-based social application that allows users to share compliments with one another.

Gas is all about encouraging and empowering each other through positive affirmations, Discord said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Its success demonstrates the potential for developing a fun environment with a meaningful place for teenagers.

The chat platform is hoping to take things to the next level by working with Gas' team as the social app's founders have a proven track record of creating exciting applications and experiences.

"At this time, Gas will continue as its own standalone app and the Gas team will be joining Discord to help our efforts to continue to grow across new and core audiences," Discord said.

"We're always working to create an inclusive world where no one feels like an outsider and we're excited to welcome Gas to the Discord community as our next step to fulfilling that vision," it added.

The Gas application was launched back in August last year and was oriented towards high schoolers.

--IANS

aj/kvd

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:12 IST

