Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

Google is reportedly testing a Circle to Search-style "circle screen" feature for Gemini, letting users highlight any on-screen content and ask follow-up questions directly

Circle to Search on Nothing Phone 2

Circle to Search on Nothing Phone 2

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google is reportedly testing a Circle to Search–style tool inside the Gemini overlay for select users, allowing them to draw a circle on their screen and share the highlighted content with Gemini for follow-up questions. According to a report by Android Authority, the change brings Circle to Search’s familiar on-screen circling workflow — previously exclusive to Google Search — into the Gemini overlay.

What the Gemini integration does

The new option, reportedly named “Circle Screen,” lets users invoke the Gemini overlay, draw a circle around any part of the display, and then ask Gemini questions about the highlighted content. The workflow mirrors Circle to Search’s core idea: isolate a portion of what’s on screen and run a visual query. In Gemini’s version, users can also type their initial query after making the selection.
 

How this compares with existing Google tools

Circle to Search remains Google’s dedicated quick visual-search gesture, while Google Lens and Gemini Live cover related ground: Lens can analyse images and Circle to Search–style selections, and Gemini Live can analyse live camera input and on-screen content. The Gemini overlay integration does not add camera-view analysis — it simply makes on-screen searching via Gemini as straightforward as using Circle to Search, rather than replacing Lens or Gemini Live.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 3a Lite in White, Black and Blue colours

Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI: Price, specs

iOS 26

iOS 26.2 likely to bring these new features to eligible iPhones next month

Opera Neon browser

Opera Neon adds one-minute deep research mode, Google Docs support and more

New Gemini-powered AI features in Google Maps (Image: Google)

Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different

Google, Alphabet

Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

Availability

According to Android Authority, the feature is appearing for a small number of users so far. It was first noticed on a Samsung device. When Business Standard attempted to verify this independently on the Pixel 10 Pro, the feature was not available.
 

More From This Section

Apple iOS 26

iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect

Battlefield 6

EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial for all till Dec 2: Check modes, maps

artificial intelligence, AI,

Explained: Why China's lead in open source AI models is a concern for US

iPhone 17 Pro, MacBook Pro M5, iPhone Air, iPad Pro M5, iPhone 16 (L to R)

Black Friday sale: Check discount, bank offers on iPhone, MacBook and iPads

Dell

Tech firms like Dell, HP warn of memory-chip shortages as AI drives demand

Topics : Google Technology News Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon