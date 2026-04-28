Google Wallet adds Aadhaar digital ID support with limited data sharing

Google Wallet is expanding its digital ID features, adding Aadhaar-based identity support for users in India. According to the Google blog, the update lets users store and use digital IDs directly on their phones, reducing the need to carry physical documents. Essentially, Google has partnered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) so that users can verify their identity for everyday use cases using verifiable credentials stored in the Wallet.

For context, Google Wallet is a mobile app that lets you store and use digital versions of everyday items on your phone instead of carrying physical ones. It can hold things like debit and credit card credentials for payments, travel tickets, movie tickets and more.

Aadhaar Digital ID in India: What’s new

READ: Apple's next TV 4K launch delayed as Siri upgrade pushes timeline: Report In India, Google Wallet now supports Aadhaar verifiable credentials. This means users can save a digital version of their Aadhaar details on their device and use it when identity verification is required. This allows users to verify their identity for everyday use cases without sharing full details.

For example, users can confirm their age while booking movie tickets, verify profiles on platforms like BharatMatrimony or auto-fill details for visa applications through services like Atlys. Other use cases, such as verifying visitors in housing societies, can also be done.

READ: WhatsApp will not work on these Android smartphones from September: Report Google said that the system is built with privacy at its core, using selective disclosure to share only the required details during verification. Instead of exposing full Aadhaar numbers, services receive digitally signed credentials tailored to specific use cases, such as age checks for ticket bookings or identity verification at hospitals, giving users greater control over their personal data.

Expansion to other countries

Alongside India, Google is also expanding its digital ID features to users in Singapore, Taiwan and Brazil. In these regions, users can create ID passes using their passport information and store them in Google Wallet. These digital IDs can then be used for both online and in-person verification, such as signing into services or confirming identity when required.