Apple App Store to get a new flexible annual payment plan: What it means

Apple has announced a new subscription option for the App Store that allows developers to offer monthly payments with a 12-month commitment, giving users a more flexible way to pay for long-term subscriptions. Essentially, the key change that it brings is that now, rather than paying a big amount of money at once for the whole year, it can be broken down into smaller payments on a monthly basis for one year.

According to Apple, this model is aimed at making subscriptions more affordable by splitting annual plans into smaller monthly payments, while still requiring users to commit to the full duration. Users can cancel at any point, but the subscription will only stop renewing after they complete the agreed set of payments.

The feature is currently available for developers via App Store Connect and can be tested using Xcode. However, it has not yet gone live for users. Apple says the rollout will begin next month alongside iOS 26.5 and related platform updates and will be available globally on devices running iOS 26.4 or later. The US and Singapore regions will be excluded at launch.

What changes with this new App Store subscription model

The biggest shift with this update is how subscriptions are structured for users. Instead of paying a full annual fee upfront or opting for a standard month-to-month plan, users will now get an option that sits in between.

As per Apple, users can pay in monthly instalments while committing to a 12-month cycle. This means the upfront cost is lower, but the overall commitment remains similar to an annual plan. At the same time, the company is introducing more transparency into the process.

Users will be able to see how many payments they have completed and how many are left directly in their Apple Account. Apple will also send email reminders and optional push notifications ahead of upcoming renewals, helping users stay aware of their billing cycle.