Google working with govt to support 10,000 startups in GenAI solutions

Google supports 10,000 Indian startups in building generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, said the technology giant on Wednesday, forecasting the country will lead a “revolution” in the technology.

The company, at its Google I/O Connect Bengaluru 2024 event, said it is working with the MeitY Startup Hub, set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for the project. "Indian startups are going to lead the AI revolution," said Seshu Ajjarapu, senior director at Google DeepMind.

Google’s Build with AI events have provided 25,000 developers in 43 cities “hands-on experience” in the company’s latest AI and machine learning technologies. “The Global Gemini API Developer Competition continues to unearth applications that push the boundaries of AI innovation,” said the company.

The company has a three-month equity-free Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First programme that nurtures AI-first startups with mentorship and support in AI/ML, UX, Android, web, product, leadership and growth. The 2024 cohort kicked off its programme with a boot camp at Google’s Bengaluru office this week.

Google said it is “deeply encouraged” by the progress Indian startups have made in building GenAI solutions. At I/O Connect, three startups showed how they used Gemini, the company’s AI chatbot, to build solutions that address real-world challenges.

Miko.AI developed an AI-powered robot for children, minding information that is age appropriate, culturally sensitive, and regionally relevant. To ensure this, Miko.AI employs Google's Gemini as a “discerning judge” and quality control mechanism for its AI models.

“Our goal is to ensure Miko Robots provide safe, reliable, and culturally appropriate interactions for children worldwide, and Gemini is key to achieving this,” said Sneh Vaswani, co-founder and chief executive officer of Miko.AI.

Gemini scrutinises responses from Miko's proprietary text-based large language models to ensure they meet standards for young audiences. Gemini plays a crucial role in Miko's automated quality assurance and security processes.

Karya, a startup that aims to empower low-income communities through AI-enabled economic opportunities, has built a digital work platform that allows participants to build AI datasets of their own. The platform, which uses Gemini, has enabled Karya’s partners in India to earn 20 times the local minimum wage.

Gemini is also helping Karya’s global partners streamline task management, translating complex flows into simple instructions. It also enables real-time status updates via natural language queries.

“With the power of Gemini, we are able to take Karya Platform global, and enable low-income communities everywhere to build truly ethical and inclusive AI,” said Manu Chopra, co-founder and CEO, Karya.

Cropin showcased how it is empowering agri-food businesses and governments to increase agricultural productivity worldwide. Cropin’s Cropin Sage is a GenAI platform powered by Gemini. It combines agricultural and climate data, providing actionable insights for crop suitability, food supply sustainability, and procurement optimization.

“I am proud that we are able to build a more sustainable, food-secure future for the planet,” said Krishna Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Cropin.