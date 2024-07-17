Google ends Notes experiment it introduced in Search in November last year

Google Search Labs introduced a Notes experiment in November last year. The idea was to create a personalised search feature for user-generated insights and encourage discussions. With this feature, Google allowed users to attach public or private notes to search results. The feature was similar to Reddit forum, X Community Notes, and comments section.

Notes aimed to allow users to leave helpful tips about an article in Search results or Discover. According to 9to5Google, the feature is now coming to an end without launching. It will be available till the end of July and if you left Notes you can download them until the end of August using Google Takeout. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We’re excited to continue testing new ways to connect people to authentic, relatable voices and look forward to bringing some of our learnings from Notes into future product experiences,” Google told 9to5Google.

After signing up for the experiment, users saw “Add note” and “Notes” buttons. Users could add annotations with etc and images to search results links in the Google app. The Notes button lets users see what other people shared. A grid of stories opened which users could like, share and save for later. Google leveraged algorithmic projections and human review for this feature. Google has said that “people want to hear from others like them and Notes was an exploration of how to help people share their knowledge right on Search.”

Notes initially had an end date of December 2023. Google has said that it will continue testing new ways to connect people to authentic and relatable voices.