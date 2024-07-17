Business Standard
Meta launches verified plans for businesses on Facebook, Instagram in India

Meta has expanded the business offerings to Instagram and Facebook platforms in India. Previously, it rolled out After Meta Verified for Businesses on WhatsApp

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Meta has introduced its verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India. The company said that after testing the subscription model in India last year, Meta is expanding the Meta Verified business offering on Facebook and Instagram with more features and support. Last month, the company also launched Meta Verified for Businesses in India on its instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

Meta Verified for businesses: Plans and price
In total, the company offers four subscription plans in India that are currently available for purchase only through the iOS and Android app for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Businesses have the option to either purchase Meta Verified subscription for a single app or subscribe to a bundle plan, which includes Facebook and Instagram.

Meta said that Verified plans for businesses start at Rs 639 per month for a single app. The price of the subscription plan can go up to Rs 21,000 per month for both apps with introductory discount.

Meta Verified for businesses (Facebook and Instagram): What it offers

Meta said that the now expanded Meta Verified business offering on Facebook and Instagram in India includes the verified badge commonly called the “Blue Tick”. Additionally, the subscription offers enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection. The company said that all plans offer a foundational toolkit for the above-mentioned features and each plan builds on it by offering additional features.

The company said enhanced support is a key part of its Meta Verified offerings. With each plan, Meta offers access to chat or email with agents and builds to requesting a call back from the agent to dedicated case monitoring. Other features include the ability to add more links in the reel depending on the subscription plan.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

