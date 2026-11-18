A lot has happened between September 2013 and now. Donald Trump became President, then lost, and won the White House back four years later. Europe and the United Kingdom broke up, aka Brexit. The entire world went into lockdown over a virus. Britain crowned a king and the Catholic Church elected a new Pope. Russia invaded Ukraine. India demonetised and rolled out UPI. Bitcoin went from an internet curiosity to an investment obsession. ChatGPT dropped. India landed on the Moon. Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup. The Avengers assembled, again and again until they found their Endgame and retired. And Mahendra Singh Dhoni's IPL playing career came to an end.

All this bookended by the launches of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) and GTA VI, which releases November 19, 2026.

The internet, like it tends to, found a way to keep track. “We got [insert a major event] before GTA VI” became a meme that seemed to accommodate just about every development, size be damned. Thirteen years after GTA V, Rockstar Games' next instalment is finally ready for release. But while the internet prepares to retire its favourite running joke, an entire industry is getting ready for the launch of the game that was in parts inspired by, and in turn inspired, Hollywood hits.

The scale of anticipation is visible in the numbers. Sensor Tower's sales tracker estimated 15.88 million digital pre-orders for GTA VI by November 17, translating into an estimated $1.54 billion in consumer spending across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S digital storefronts worldwide. These are third-party estimates, not official sales figures, but they offer a glimpse of the appetite for the game.

According to YouTube's Culture & Trends report, the GTA franchise has accumulated more than 900 billion views on the platform. Videos related to GTA VI alone have crossed 40 billion views ahead of launch. GTA V has featured among YouTube's 10 most-viewed games every year since 2013. The launch is now playing out well beyond gaming stores and console screens: a Miami burger chain is stepping into the shoes of a fictional GTA restaurant, a London department store has recreated a slice of Vice City, and Indian creators are preparing characters and livestreams.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games For a franchise that has kept fans waiting for 13 years, the business of GTA VI is not just about who buys the game. It is about who gets to play along.

From playing the game to playing a character

In the world of GTA role-play, being good at the game is only part of the act. A creator could be playing a gangster, running a business, getting into arguments or navigating the everyday absurdities of a fictional city. The audience comes back for the character, the relationships and the storylines that unfold along the way.

The format took shape around GTA V, turning its open world into a setting for improvised, sometimes long-running narratives. YouTube estimates that GTA role-play has generated more than 8 billion lifetime views, with 1.7 million uploads in 2025.

Arpit Wadhawan, better known as 8Bit HeadFlicker, has seen that shift in his own journey as a creator. Before role-play became popular, much of gaming content revolved around walkthroughs, missions and a creator's ability to play well. Role-play changed the proposition: creators could develop characters, build relationships, and find themselves in unscripted situations with other players. The resulting storylines can keep audiences invested over days and weeks, much like a television series.

India has developed communities around this format, too. S8UL's Soulcity brings creators together to develop characters and narratives that audiences follow. Its co-founder and chief executive Animesh Agarwal says the experience has shown how a game can become a platform for an entirely different form of entertainment, with audiences invested in the identities and interactions of the people inside it. The next big release, he believes, could give aspiring creators another opportunity to experiment with formats and find their own niche.

For Wadhawan, the launch of GTA VI is also a chance to take an established character into a new world. He has bought a PlayStation 5 and a capture card specifically for the release, and plans to bring Chiku, his character, into the game. Sunny Jha, known as Pitaji Playz, is working on scripts and deciding whether to revive his Bihari role-play character or introduce a new one. He is considering long-form videos, shorts, reels and livestreams, with 15-20 friends potentially joining him. A role-play session could involve as much preparation and coordination as a small production.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games Payal Dhare, or Payal Gaming, is among the Indian creators participating in YouTube's 24-hour global livestream around the launch. She sees room for creators well beyond the competitive gaming circuit: exploring the world, discovering hidden details, racing, attempting heists and creating comic situations with friends are all formats in their own right. One need not be an exceptional gamer to make entertaining content around GTA VI. The creator's personality and perspective can matter just as much as gameplay.

Vice City is open for business

The fictional city of Vice City is getting visitors who have no intention of playing the game. Some are here just for a burger.

In the US, Miami-based burger chain Skinny Louie has partnered with Rockstar Games to turn its outlets into Burger Shot, the fictional fast-food chain from the GTA universe. The makeover includes themed signage, uniforms and packaging, with menu items inspired by the game. Popeyes is joining the launch-week activity with its Vice City-inspired Spice City sandwich. Across the Atlantic, Selfridges has turned its Corner Shop into a GTA-themed retail experience, with merchandise, fashion collaborations and a customised car.

Vice City has always been fictional. But fans are now being invited to step into its world without buying a console or even switching on a screen. A burger, a retail display or a music festival becomes another way to inhabit a place they already recognise. Rockstar Games and PlayStation are also presenting a festival in Miami on November 21, featuring performers including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Metro Boomin and Justice.

For brands, the attraction is access to an audience that has spent years building an attachment to the franchise. For Rockstar, these collaborations keep Vice City in circulation beyond the game itself.

A $213-billion market, and India's console conundrum

Newzoo estimates the worldwide games market at $213.9 billion in 2026, with 3.7 billion players. It expects console revenue to grow 5.1 per cent to $46.9 billion, identifying GTA VI as a potential catalyst for console spending and full-game purchases. Mobile is expected to account for $121.1 billion, or more than half of global games revenue. These are global estimates, not India-specific projections, but they underline the scale of the industry into which the game is arriving.

In India, the excitement is translating into a different set of commercial experiments. Blinkit is offering GTA VI in select areas across 11 cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Customers receive a physical box containing a digital download code rather than a traditional disc, with the packaging designed as a collectible. The platform's chief executive Albinder Dhindsa has forecast a “suspicious number of sick leaves” around the launch.

Comic Con India, a subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming, is organising launch-day gatherings on November 19, from 2 pm to 6 pm, at Saket Social in Delhi and Vashi Social in Navi Mumbai. The events will give fans a chance to play GTA VI without buying the game or owning a console, turning a premium release into a shared experience.

There is, however, a catch. GTA VI is launching first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC release date announced. For a country where mobile gaming has been a major entry point into the industry, the console-first release limits who can play right away.

In fact, India finds itself in a peculiar position. Its creators are ready to build stories around the game, communities are eager to watch them, and businesses are turning the launch into an event. But with the game arriving first on consoles, a large part of the potential audience may have to wait for a PC version. Until then, livestreams, role-play narratives and fan gatherings offer ways into the GTA universe without everyone having to own the game.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee remembers Vice City and San Andreas as part of the growing-up years of a generation of Indian gamers, played between Counter-Strike and Dota matches at local LAN cafés. He sees the franchise as part of India's gaming DNA and believes one of the world's top five GTA VI content creators will be Indian. An eventual PC release, he says, could unlock a much larger opportunity for Indian gamers and creators.

Rathee also sees a lesson in how Rockstar has sustained the relevance of its intellectual property across generations. The ambition for India's gaming industry, he argues, should go beyond creating games people buy and play to building worlds that inspire communities, enable creative expression and sustain audience engagement over years. It is an idea that sits at the heart of the creator economy forming around GTA VI.

There is a hardware opportunity, too. CyberPowerPC India chief operating officer Vishal Parekh expects a landmark release such as GTA VI to influence consumer expectations around immersive gaming, visual quality and system performance. In a market where gaming consumption has traditionally been mobile-first, titles of this scale could encourage greater interest in premium gaming experiences across consoles and PCs. For creators, the hardware requirements extend beyond playing: they need systems capable of livestreaming, recording, and editing content, too.

For 13 years, the internet found ways to fill the time before GTA VI. Now, some will play it, some will stream it, some will follow their favourite creators through its world, and others will simply turn up for a burger. The joke was that we got everything before GTA VI. The business opportunity lies in everything people can do with it now.