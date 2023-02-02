JUST IN
Meta surprises analysts with good results, $40 billion stock buyback
Paypal to cut 2,000 jobs in push to trim costs amid economic slowdown
Samsung to continue with chip investment, undeterred by 8-year-low profit
Queen of the Skies: Boeing's iconic jumbo B747 set to fly off into history
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% to $1.99 bn as sales rebound late in 2022
Pfizer predicts bigger-than-expected sales drop for two key products
Samsung's Q4 profit drops 69% on sluggish demand, lowest since 2014
Hein Schumacher is the new CEO of Unilever after Tangle With Peltz
Automakers Renault, Nissan to make cross-shareholdings equal at 15%
Automakers Renault and Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal at 15%
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Italy registers 10.1% inflation in Jan: National Institute of Statistics
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta surprises analysts with good results, $40 billion stock buyback

The company reported a revenue of $32.17 billion for the fourth quarter (down four per cent Y-o-Y) and $116.61 billion for the full year

Topics
Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg | US tech companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta (formerly Facebook) has surprised the market analysts with posting better-than-expected results for its quarter that ended December 31, 2022, and announcing a $40 billion stock buyback.

The company reported a revenue of $32.17 billion for the fourth quarter (down four per cent Y-o-Y) and $116.61 billion for the full year.

Meta said that its headcount increased 20 per cent (year-over-year) to 86,482 as of December 31. That number included a large chunk of more than 11,000 workers the company fired in November.

"Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

"The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this," he added.

The family daily active people was 2.96 billion on average for December 2022, an increase of five per cent year-over-year.

The family monthly active people was 3.74 billion.

The Facebook daily active users were two billion on average for December 2022, an increase of four per cent year-over-year.

--IANS

na/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.