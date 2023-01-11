JUST IN
Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram
Apple iPhone 16 Pro may feature under-display Face ID next year: Report
Netflix adds new game 'Shredder's Revenge' on iOS, Android smartphones
Intel unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with better performance
Desktop virtualization firm Citrix begins layoffs, thousands impacted
Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 1
Microsoft to no longer provide security updates for Windows 7, 8.1
Twitter replaces 'Home' and 'Latest' tabs with 'For You' page on iOS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers
Google's latest Android 13 update for Pixel devices brings new emojis
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple iPhone 16 Pro may feature under-display Face ID next year: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram

Meta has announced that it is bringing further updates to its ad system, including removing gender as an option for advertisers to reach users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram

Topics
Facebook | Instagram | Advertisment

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Meta

Meta has announced that it is bringing further updates to its ad system, including removing gender as an option for advertisers to reach users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram.

Starting in February, advertisers will only be able to use age and location to reach teens, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Age and location will be the only information about a teen that the company will use to show them advertisements, which will make sure that teens see ads that are meant for their age and products and services available where they live.

Moreover, starting in March, users under 18 will have more ways to manage the types of advertisements they see on Facebook and Instagram with Ad Topic Controls.

Teens can also choose to hide any or all advertisements from a specific advertiser.

"The topics we already restrict in our policies will be defaulted to See Less, so that teens can't choose to opt into content that may not be age-appropriate," Meta said

"We've added a new privacy page with more information for teens about the tools and privacy settings they can use across our technologies," it added

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Facebook

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU