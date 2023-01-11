Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update with snipping tool, screen recorder
Meta to make it easier to switch between FB, Instagram accounts globally
Monthly active users for Facebook drop by 25% in South Korea, says analysis
Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details
-
Meta has announced that it is bringing further updates to its ad system, including removing gender as an option for advertisers to reach users under 18 on Facebook and Instagram.
Starting in February, advertisers will only be able to use age and location to reach teens, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
Age and location will be the only information about a teen that the company will use to show them advertisements, which will make sure that teens see ads that are meant for their age and products and services available where they live.
Moreover, starting in March, users under 18 will have more ways to manage the types of advertisements they see on Facebook and Instagram with Ad Topic Controls.
Teens can also choose to hide any or all advertisements from a specific advertiser.
"The topics we already restrict in our policies will be defaulted to See Less, so that teens can't choose to opt into content that may not be age-appropriate," Meta said
"We've added a new privacy page with more information for teens about the tools and privacy settings they can use across our technologies," it added
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU