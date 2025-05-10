Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India-Pak tensions: Here's how to activate emergency alerts on your phone

India-Pak tensions: Here's how to activate emergency alerts on your phone

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, authorities urge citizens to enable government emergency alerts on iPhone and Android devices for critical updates during national security threats

smartphone

Android and iPhone devices now allow users to receive emergency notifications. (Photo: Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify, the spread of misinformation has become a serious concern — fuelling anxiety and distortion of facts. While social media and news platforms provide regular developments, official government alerts offer verified information that can be crucial during emergencies.
 
Both Android and iPhone devices now allow users to receive emergency notifications, including national security alerts, natural disaster warnings, and other critical updates directly from government authorities. 
 
  India-Pak tensions: Here's how to activate emergency alerts on your phone
 
 
>Enabling government test alerts on iPhone 

Also Read

Fake News

Fact check: Govt debunks false claims, advises people to verify information

Delhi airport, Airport

NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'India's approach remains responsible': Jaishankar amid Indo-Pak tensions

Shivani Singh

Fact check: Govt dismisses claims of female IAF pilot being captured in Pak

Vikram Misri, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh

'Baseless': India rejects Pak's claim of destroying S-400 defence system

-Open the Settings app on your iPhone
-Tap Notifications from the list of options
-Scroll to the very bottom of the screen
-Find the Government Alerts section
-Toggle on Test Alerts to start receiving them
 
>Enabling government test alerts on Android 
-Head to your phone’s Settings menu
-Scroll down and select Safety & Emergency
-Tap on Wireless Emergency Alerts
-Enable all available alert types to stay informed during emergencies
 

Pakistan targets civilian infrastructure, condemned as 'cowardly'

 
The Indian armed forces have responded firmly to recent provocations by Pakistan, including air intrusions, missile strikes, and attacks on civilian infrastructure, the government said on Saturday at a press briefing.
 
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan had “continued their provocation, carrying out aggressive actions and employing multiple threat vectors” across the LoC and international border. These included drone, long-range weapon, and fighter jet strikes at over 26 locations, from Srinagar to Naliya. She condemned the targeting of medicare centres and schools at air bases in Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur as a “cowardly act".   
 
  While Indian forces successfully neutralised most of the threats, limited damage was sustained at air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj. After missile strikes began at 1:40 am on Saturday, India launched precision strikes on military targets in Pakistan. Singh rejected Pakistan’s claims of hitting Indian S-400 systems as false. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi detailed Pakistan’s use of advanced weaponry, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri labelled the attacks “provocations” and stressed India’s “measured” response.

More From This Section

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director, Google Cloud

Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi

Tech Wrap May 9

Tech Wrap May 9: Razr 60 Ultra, Meta's next-gen glasses, Galaxy S25 Edge

Image: Google

Google enables Gemini Nano in Chrome for AI protection against online scams

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Soon, Samsung to expand AI-powered 'Now Bar' to Galaxy Watch series: Report

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

AI's potential depends on ethical governance, equitable access: Expert

Topics : India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports Pakistan Security alert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon