India-made GPUs to be tech demo-ready by 2025, production by 2029

The first made-in-India graphics processing units (GPUs) will likely be ready for technology demonstrations by the end of this year, sources told Business Standard.
These technology demonstrations will also help the government ascertain the India-made GPUs' readiness and commercial viability, senior government officials said. An India-made GPU is expected to be production-ready by 2029, the official said.
Technology demonstrations are meant to showcase the capabilities of the GPU beyond routine tasks of rendering and loading graphics. These include pushing the processors' limits on high-performance tasks such as complex mathematical calculations and equations, parallel processing of data using artificial intelligence, advanced machine learning, and scientific simulations.
Depending on the functionality needed for the GPU, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is likely to start reaching out to global chip makers and designers sometime later this year, the official said.
“By 2030, we will be ready for scaling up. By then, our made-in-India chips will also be on the market. It will be an easy process from there on,” the official said.
Earlier this year, in March, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government was working on developing an indigenous GPU over the next three to four years.
“We are talking to experts on developing our chipsets,” Vaishnaw had then said.
The India-made GPU, being developed under the Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, has so far received bids from 10 companies to procure and supply 18,693 GPUs against the target of 10,000 GPUs.
Sources said that in the second round, several global companies have, through their Indian partners, offered to procure and supply another 15,000–18,000 GPUs.
After the first round of bidding, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology started a continuous empanelment process for companies wishing to place bids for procuring and supplying these high-end computing processors.
The empanelment of new bidders now takes place every quarter.
In the first round, the government had empanelled 10 companies to procure and supply 18,693 GPUs, which included 12,896 Nvidia H100 GPUs, 1,480 Nvidia H200 GPUs, MI325 and MI300X GPUs.
Jio Platforms, Tata Communications, and Yotta Data Services (owned by the Hiranandani group) are among the key players that passed muster for procuring and supplying GPUs to startups, academics, researchers, and other users in the country in the first round.
Other firms such as CMS Computers India, Ctrls Datacentres, E2E Networks, and Locuz Enterprise Solutions have been shortlisted by the IT ministry in the first round.
Based on the bids placed by the 10 companies, the average rate per AI (artificial intelligence) compute unit was discovered at ~115.85 per GPU hour for the low-end units and ~150 per hour for the high-end compute processing units against a global benchmark of roughly $2.5 to $3 per GPU hour.
The government has planned to offer a 40 per cent discount on the market rate for startups, researchers, academics, educational institutes, and students willing to use GPUs.
The government is also likely to offer additional discounts to users who sign up for long-term use of six months or a year and above, an official said. These incentives and discounts will be provided for the next four years, the official said.
Business Standard had earlier reported that though India is fast approaching the 50,000 GPU computer power cap, which has been imposed by the United States (US) on several countries, the government is working on removing the barrier.
High-level discussions, which could be part of the ongoing bilateral trade talks between India and the US, have taken these into account, a senior government official had then said.