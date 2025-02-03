Business Standard

Home / Technology / Tech News / India to play crucial role in global AI revolution: Chandrababu Naidu

India to play crucial role in global AI revolution: Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking at a press conference just before the 16th Finance Commission meeting here, Naidu said there was significant global interest in India's development trajectory at the World Economic Forum

He emphasised the growing focus on reducing global warming through green energy solutions and downstream industries | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is set to play a crucial role in artificial intelligence (AI) and green energy sectors, emerging as a major driver of global economic growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference just before the 16th Finance Commission meeting here, Naidu said there was significant global interest in India's development trajectory at the World Economic Forum held in Davos.

"India is the pulling factor for the global economic growth," the TDP chief told reporters.

Drawing parallels between the IT revolution of 1995 and current developments, Naidu said AI has become the "order of the day" with applications across all sectors.

 

"In 1995, it was information technology and in 2025 it is AI. At that time, I was party to it, and even today I am party and in power," he said. 

The Andhra CM identified two major themes that dominated Davos discussions - artificial intelligence and green energy initiatives, particularly green hydrogen production.

He emphasised the growing focus on reducing global warming through green energy solutions and downstream industries.

Naidu, who played a key role in India's IT revolution, expressed confidence about the country's competitive advantage in the AI sector.

The World Economic Forum this year saw increased attention on emerging economies, with India's technological advancement and environmental initiatives drawing particular interest from global leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Artificial intelligence World Economic Forum

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon