AAP-led govt model failed, claims Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi polls

There has been no development in the national capital, he asserted

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology, Naidu said and added "poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums" | Image: X

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the AAP-led government model has "failed" and people should vote for a party that can lead to inclusive growth.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu said people are worried about staying in Delhi because of the "weather and political pollution".

There has been no development in the national capital, he asserted.

"Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society," he said.

Taking a jibe at the AAP government, he said Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar", and needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.

 

Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology, Naidu said and added "poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums."  Naidu, whose party TDP is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, also said that his party fully supports Budget 2025 as it aims to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"We are in agreement with them. We are happy. It syncs with our 10 principles of growth," Naidu said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

