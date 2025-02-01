Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: From Siddaramaiah to Nitish Kumar, here are CMs' views

Budget 2025: From Siddaramaiah to Nitish Kumar, here are CMs' views

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls Budget 'progressive' while Karnataka CM SIddaramaiah said that it has given Karnataka an 'empty vessel'

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Archis Mohan Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
 
The Budget has given Karnataka a ‘khaali chombu' (empty vessel). The Budget, from the country's point of view, especially for Karnataka, is very discouraging. There is no foresight in this Budget.
 
Our projects, such as the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery in Kanakapura, the Upper Bhadra water project, and the Mahadayi and Krishna river irrigation projects, were not given any consideration. We had high expectations from the Budget, but it failed to meet them.
 
In Bengaluru, we had requested funds for stormwater drains and business corridors, but what we got is ‘khaali chombu'. There is a coalition government at the Centre. For political reasons, special grants have been given to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
 
 
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi slams Union Budget 2025, calls it 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

No immediate upgrade of India's sovereign rating: Moody's after Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Budget 2025 LIVE updates: More money in hands of people through I-T rate rejig, says FM Sitharaman

insurance

Budget 2025: Govt allows 100% FDI in insurance, easing foreign entry

Time for AI in education

Educators welcome govt's focus on AI to create future ready talent

 
The Budget is progressive (pragatisheel) and futuristic (bhavishyonmukhi). It will help accelerate the state's growth.
 
The Makhana Board would boost the cultivation of foxnuts, for which Bihar is known globally. Greenfield airports will address the state's future needs, improving air connectivity and increasing international flights.
 
The decision to enhance the capacity of IIT-Patna will support technical education in the state.
 
  Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu 
 
A pro-people and progressive Budget; it prioritises the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers while identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years.
 
The Budget serves as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint. Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our economy.
 
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
 
The Budget has betrayed Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu occupies a prominent place in all Union government reports, such as the Economic Survey, the ranking of higher education institutions, and the NITI Aayog report. Page after page, Tamil Nadu's activities are praised, yet the state has been completely ignored in this year's Budget.
 
Shouldn't financial allocation reflect at least a small part of the interest shown in imposing policies and a language that Tamil Nadu does not accept?
  As the Union government keeps reducing its share in projects, the financial burden on the state government is increasing. The Union government, which provides minimal subsidies across various projects, has imposed additional restrictions on Tamil Nadu alone.
 
The BJP's charade of deceiving the people of India through statements filled with empty rhetoric and deceptive overtones continues. If plans and funds are announced only for states where elections are due or where the BJP coalition is in power, then why call it a Union Budget? 
 
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
 
A dream Budget for the middle class, leading to a significant rise in disposable income. This expenditure will boost demand.
 
The credit enhancement scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit the sector, generate significant employment, and support Maharashtra’s goal of becoming India’s start-up capital.
 
Allowing 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector comes with a condition: companies must invest 100 per cent of the premium within the country.
 
This wise and innovative step will benefit the infrastructure sector. Previously, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) followed this practice, but now private insurers must do the same.
 

More From This Section

Budget

Budget unveils 6-year plan to cut debt-to-GDP ratio to 47.5-52% by FY31

pli micro chip semiconductor

Budget 2025: Govt ups allocation for electronics PLIs, semicon, AI by 84%

electric vehicle

Budget 2025: Tax relief, policy push to boost electric two-wheeler demand

SIP, Mutual fund

Union Budget allocates Rs 1,024 cr for expenditure, salaries of ministers

Platinum jewellery

Budget 2025: Industry lauds move to cut duty on platinum jewellery parts

Topics : Nitish Kumar Devendra Fadnavis N Chandrababu Naidu Budget 2025 Union Budget Siddaramaiah mk stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon