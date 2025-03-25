Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 on April 17: Details

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 on April 17: Details

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available for pre-orders. It will be available in both digital and disc formats and in two editions - Standard and Digital Premium

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Sony’s PlayStation 5 on April 17. The game debuted on Xbox and PC back in December last year and now, after four months, it will be available on PS5 consoles. The developer of the game, MachineGames, and publisher, Bethesda Softworks, have confirmed the PS5 launch date. Digital and physical pre-orders for the game are live now.
 
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available for purchase in two editions – Standard Edition and Digital Premium Edition.
 

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Pre-order perks

 
Both editions are available for pre-order now, here are the bonuses that players will get if they pre-order either of the editions:
 
 
Standard Edition (Rs 5,999): Users pre-ordering the standard edition would get access to the base game along with the Last Crusade pack.
Premium Edition (Rs 8,499): Players who pre-order Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s premium edition will get two days of early access before the launch of the standard edition. Additionally, users will receive The Order of Giants story DLC, a digital artbook, and special in-game bonuses such as the Temple of Doom outfit and The Last Crusade pack.

What is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle all about?

 
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is an adventure game based on the Indiana Jones franchise showcases an original narrative that draws from the film series. Featuring the legendary archaeologist, Indiana Jones, the game is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.
 
The story follows Indy as he embarks on a worldwide quest to stop Adolf Hitler’s forces from seizing powerful artifacts. Along the way, he joins forces with Gina Lombardi, an Italian journalist with her own personal reasons for undertaking the journey.
 
Jones attempts to thwart various groups who are seeking to harness a power connected to the Great Circle, which refers to mysterious sites around the world that form a perfect circle when together on a map. The game spans numerous real-world locales such as the Vatican City, Thailand, Egypt, and China.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

